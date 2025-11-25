Massimo Group Expands Lineup With Its Largest Retail Partner, Adding New T-Boss 900L Crew and Buck 450 UTVs to Stores

GARLAND, Texas, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports and electric vehicles, today announced that its largest national retail partner has expanded Massimo's in-store lineup with two new models: the T-Boss 900L Crew UTV and the entry-level Buck 450 UTV.

This expansion strengthens Massimo's footprint across retail locations nationwide, broadens the Company's product offering inside stores, and strategically enhances its presence with both a higher-price 900-series Crew platform and a competitively priced 450-class utility model.

Massimo T-Boss 900L Crew UTV Tactical Gray

"This expansion is a significant milestone in our retail strategy," said David Shan, CEO of Massimo Group. "By adding both a crew-class 900 and a new entry-level utility vehicle, we're capturing more buying segments, improving our in-store visibility, and providing our retail partner with a more complete Massimo lineup. This is a strong step forward as we continue driving growth, accessibility, and long-term value for our shareholders."

New Models Now Featured In Stores

T-Boss 900L Crew UTV

Massimo's new crew-class 900 UTV brings enhanced power, durability, and utility for work and recreation:

Powerful 875cc EFI Liquid-Cooled Engine delivering strong torque for hauling and off-road performance

delivering strong torque for hauling and off-road performance Full 4-Passenger Crew Cab Seating ideal for farm, ranch, jobsite, or trail use

ideal for farm, ranch, jobsite, or trail use Selectable 4WD with Locking Differential for traction across diverse terrain

for traction across diverse terrain Large-Capacity Cargo Bed & Towing Capability supporting heavy-duty tasks

supporting heavy-duty tasks Full Hard Doors & Protective Frame Design for comfort and safety in all conditions

The T-Boss 900L Crew represents a major step up in price point and capability for Massimo's retail channel, expanding the brand into a higher-value segment with nationwide exposure.

Buck 450 UTV

A versatile, accessible, and affordable utility model that strengthens the entry-level category:

Reliable 352cc EFI Engine optimized for utility and fuel-efficient performance

optimized for utility and fuel-efficient performance Compact Chassis for Agility in Tight Areas ideal for homesteads, ranches, and small-property owners

ideal for homesteads, ranches, and small-property owners Selectable 2WD/4WD Drivetrain with easy-engage controls

with easy-engage controls Durable Dump Bed for Everyday Hauling

Affordable Price Point enabling wider consumer reach and increased retail velocity

The addition of the Buck 450 enhances Massimo's ability to serve first-time UTV buyers and value-focused customers, reinforcing the company's multi-tiered lineup strategy across retail locations.

Strengthening Retail Presence & Investor Value

With these two models, Massimo's largest retail partner now carries a more complete lineup—from accessible entry-level units to higher-price crew platforms—expanding the brand's reach and enabling greater unit sell-through potential during crucial seasonal periods.

This strategic lineup growth supports Massimo's broader initiatives to enhance distribution, increase visibility in national retail channels, and position the company for continued revenue growth heading into 2026.

About Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO)

Massimo Group is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports and electric vehicles headquartered in Garland, Texas. The company's portfolio includes UTVs, ATVs, e-bikes, and electric utility vehicles known for performance, reliability, and value.

