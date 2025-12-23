Massimo Group Highlights Dealer Network Momentum, Organizational Expansion and Product-Led Strategy Entering 2026

GARLAND, Texas, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and electric mobility solutions, today provided an update on its dealer network momentum, organizational expansion, and strategic initiatives as the Company prepares for accelerated dealer-led growth in 2026.

Dealer Network Momentum: 2025 Review and Expansion Outlook

Massimo Group Dealer Momentum - New Sentinel and MVR Series

Throughout 2025, Massimo made dealer network development a core pillar of its growth strategy, investing in channel expansion, internal infrastructure and dealer support capabilities. As the Company closes out the year, it continues to strengthen its authorized dealer footprint across key U.S. markets, expanding customer access while laying the groundwork for the rollout of higher-value product platforms.

Management views continued dealer network expansion as critical to supporting product commercialization, improving brand visibility and driving long-term, sustainable growth.

Q4 2025 Momentum and Dealer Signings

Massimo experienced increased momentum in dealer development during the fourth quarter of 2025. In Q4 alone, the Company executed agreements with several new dealer partners, reflecting growing interest from dealers aligned with Massimo's evolving product strategy and partnership-driven model.

The Company believes this acceleration reflects improved execution, clearer product positioning, and increasing alignment between dealer market needs and Massimo's long-term roadmap.

Organizational Expansion Supporting 2026 Growth

To support the next phase of dealer expansion, Massimo completed key organizational enhancements in 2025. The Company appointed a Vice President of Dealer Development to lead dealer recruitment, onboarding, and performance initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to building a scalable and high-quality dealer network.

In addition, Massimo hired a Manager of Fleet Sales, further strengthening its commercial capabilities and supporting the development of a more comprehensive dealer and fleet-oriented go-to-market strategy. These hires are integral to the Company's refreshed dealer program, which is scheduled to launch in January 2026.

Management views these organizational additions as a transition from foundational network building toward a more execution-focused growth phase.

Product Strategy Supporting Dealer Profitability

Massimo's dealer initiatives are supported by a differentiated product roadmap designed to improve dealer competitiveness and profitability, including:

The Sentinel Series , the Company's next-generation UTV platform positioned to deliver higher-value features and performance.

, the Company's next-generation UTV platform positioned to deliver higher-value features and performance. The MVR HVAC Series, a new line of fully enclosed electric vehicles equipped with integrated heating and air conditioning, designed to help dealers differentiate their offerings in both consumer and commercial markets.

Several established dealer partners have already executed purchase agreements for units within these new product series. In addition, Massimo has initiated a preorder program for its 2026 Sentinel models, which is gaining solid early traction as dealers plan for the upcoming selling season.

Positioned for Dealer-Led Growth in 2026

Looking ahead to 2026, Massimo plans to increase its focus and investment in dealer development, emphasizing dealer quality, operational consistency, and long-term partnership alignment. Management believes the dealer channel will remain a key driver of sustainable revenue growth and successful product commercialization.

With an expanded dealer organization, growing dealer engagement, and an increasingly differentiated product lineup, Massimo believes it is well positioned to pursue disciplined, dealer-led growth while continuing to build long-term value for shareholders.

About Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO)

Massimo Group is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports and electric vehicles headquartered in Garland, Texas. The company's portfolio includes UTVs, ATVs, e-bikes, and electric utility vehicles known for performance, reliability and value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to Massimo Group. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding Massimo Group's future results of operations and financial position, Massimo Group's business strategy, prospective costs, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated operations of Massimo Group are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate," "plan," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, risks relating to Massimo Group which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; costs; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Massimo Group may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties, including those listed under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, Massimo Group operates in very competitive and rapidly changing environments. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Massimo Group's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. No assurance can be given regarding the forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those as indicated. Massimo Group undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

