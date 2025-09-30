Massimo Group Introduces MVR Series with Enclosed HVAC Golf and Utility Carts

MVR Cargo Max offers expanded utility with a cargo-ready design for maintenance, construction, and security use

GARLAND, Texas, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) today announced the launch of its 2026 MVR Series, featuring the MVR HVAC Golf Cart and MVR Cargo Max Electric Utility Cart—the first fully enclosed electric carts in their class to come standard with integrated heating and air conditioning.

This innovation delivers unmatched comfort and versatility for both recreational riders and utility professionals. Whether extending the golf season into colder months, providing groundskeepers and security teams with climate-controlled mobility, or offering municipalities and construction crews enhanced year-round efficiency, the MVR Series redefines what customers can expect from electric carts.

Game-Changing Comfort and Performance

The fully enclosed cabin shields riders from extreme heat and cold while enabling a safer, more effective work environment. Employees utilizing these vehicles are better equipped to perform their jobs, with higher comfort levels contributing to improved morale and productivity compared to standard open-air carts.

The integrated HVAC system, powered by a 48V electrical platform, features cooling capacity up to 2,600W, heating at 1,000W, and multiple modes (cooling, heating, and air circulation). Riders can adjust settings via onboard controls or remote operation.

Key Vehicle Specifications:

Motor: 5kW AC Electric Motor, 6.7 HP / 19 ft-lbs. torque.

5kW AC Electric Motor, 6.7 HP / 19 ft-lbs. torque. Battery/Voltage: 48V sealed maintenance-free batteries.

48V sealed maintenance-free batteries. Range: Up to 45 miles per charge; 6-hour full recharge time.

Up to per charge; 6-hour full recharge time. Top Speed: 25 mph.

25 mph. Suspension & Brakes: A-arm coilover front, dual coilover rear; hydraulic disc/drum brakes.

A-arm coilover front, dual coilover rear; hydraulic disc/drum brakes. Cabin & Comfort: Fully enclosed with full roof, LED lighting, and all-terrain 23-inch tires

Fully enclosed with full roof, LED lighting, and all-terrain 23-inch tires Seating/Utility: Available in passenger and utility configurations to meet both recreational and industrial needs.

Expanding Opportunities Across Sectors

"These vehicles mark a major advancement for both recreational users and work fleets," said David Shan, CEO of Massimo Group. "By combining electric performance with the all-weather comfort of a climate-controlled cabin, our MVR Series unlocks opportunities for municipalities, universities, resorts, and enterprises that depend on efficient, year-round mobility."

The MVR HVAC Golf Cart is designed to extend play seasons for golfers and improve rider comfort for everyday users. The MVR Cargo Max delivers expanded utility with a cargo-focused design, making it a strong solution for maintenance crews, construction sites, and security patrols.

About Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO)

Massimo Group is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports products. Headquartered in Texas, the company offers a full lineup of UTVs, ATVs, and mini bikes built for outdoor adventure. Massimo Group is dedicated to providing high-performance, reliable, and affordable vehicles for consumers across the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to Massimo Group. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding Massimo Group's future results of operations and financial position, Massimo Group's business strategy, prospective costs, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated operations of Massimo Group are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions concerning future developments and conditions and their potential effect on Massimo Group. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Massimo Group will be those anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from those expected, estimated, or intended as a result of a variety of factors. Massimo Group undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or changes in expectations.

