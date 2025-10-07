Massimo Group Launches New Sentinel 570 HVAC UTV, Expanding Premium Sentinel Series

Sentinel 570 Utility Terrain Vehicle Delivers Comfort, Connectivity and Performance with Premium Design and 4WD Capability

GARLAND, Texas, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO), a powersports vehicles manufacturer and distributor, today announced the arrival of its all-new Sentinel 570 HVAC UTV, the introductory model of the company's new premium Sentinel Series. Designed with innovation, comfort and productivity in mind, the Sentinel 570 is now in stock and shipping to dealer partners nationwide.

Massimo Sentinel 570 HVAC UTV Massimo Sentinel 570 HVAC UTV

The Sentinel 570 HVAC UTV sets a new benchmark in the 500-class utility terrain vehicle market, delivering unmatched comfort and performance in all weather conditions. Featuring a fully enclosed cabin with both heating and air conditioning, this model ensures operators can work, ride, or explore in comfort year-round—shielded from extreme cold and heat.

Key features of the Sentinel 570 include:

HVAC-equipped enclosed cabin for superior rider comfort in every season

for superior rider comfort in every season Touchscreen digital display with GPS navigation for advanced connectivity and convenience

for advanced connectivity and convenience Premium seating for enhanced comfort during work or recreational use

for enhanced comfort during work or recreational use On-demand 4WD system providing superior traction across terrains

providing superior traction across terrains Independent front and rear suspension for a smooth, controlled ride

for a smooth, controlled ride Sleek new body design and premium standard equipment package

"The Sentinel 570 HVAC UTV delivers a complete package of power, comfort, and advanced technology in a highly competitive segment," said David Shan, CEO of Massimo Group. "This launch underscores our commitment to continued innovation and premium product development, providing customers with a vehicle that excels across work, recreation, and utility applications."

The Sentinel 570 represents the first in a full lineup of premium Sentinel Series models, with the 770, 900, and 1500 models planned for 2026. This expansion highlights Massimo's ongoing investment in building a robust product portfolio that meets customer demand while driving long-term growth opportunities for the company and its dealer network.

About Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO)

Massimo Group is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports products. Headquartered in Texas, the company offers a full lineup of UTVs, ATVs, and mini bikes built for outdoor adventure. Massimo Group is dedicated to providing high-performance, reliable, and affordable vehicles for consumers across the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to Massimo Group. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding Massimo Group's future results of operations and financial position, Massimo Group's business strategy, prospective costs, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated operations of Massimo Group are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Massimo Group cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Massimo Group 's control.

Company Contact

Dr. Yunhao Chen

Chief Financial Officer

Massimo Group

[email protected]

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

SOURCE Massimo Group