Massimo Group Reports Strong Dealer Demand Following Launch of Vietnam-Produced MVR Golf and Utility Carts

Early dealer commitments of more than $1.5 million and upcoming PGA Show appearance highlight strong momentum for the 2026 MVR Series

GARLAND, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and products, today announces strong initial dealer demand for its new MVR Golf Cart and MVR Cargo Max Electric Utility Cart, following the recent launch of the company's Vietnam production partnership and new Lithium-Ion power options.

Since announcing the new production and product updates, Massimo has already received more than $1.5 million in initial dealer commitments, signaling early confidence in the company's expanding electric vehicle lineup.

"Our dealer network's response has been tremendous," said David Shan, Chief Executive Officer of Massimo Group. "To see this level of enthusiasm and commitment so quickly after launch validates our product strategy and the strength of our global manufacturing partnerships. We're confident the MVR Series will be a major success in both recreational and utility markets."

The MVR Series, available with 48V 105Ah Lithium-Ion power systems, delivers improved range, faster charging, and extended battery life compared to traditional lead-acid platforms—providing a premium electric experience for end users and fleet operators alike.

Massimo will showcase the MVR Golf Cart and MVR Cargo Max Utility Cart at the upcoming PGA Show in Orlando, Florida, giving dealers, investors, and industry professionals the opportunity to experience the new lineup firsthand.

The early dealer momentum follows the company's recent Vietnam manufacturing partnership, which enhances supply chain flexibility, and supports scalable international growth.

"These initial results highlight the excitement surrounding our new MVR models and our broader push into advanced electric mobility," Shan added. "We believe this is just the beginning of a very strong 2026."

About Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO)

Massimo Group is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports and electric vehicles headquartered in Garland, Texas. The company's portfolio includes UTVs, ATVs, e-bikes, and electric utility vehicles known for performance, reliability, and value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to Massimo Group. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding Massimo Group's future results of operations and financial position, Massimo Group's business strategy, prospective costs, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated operations of Massimo Group are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate," "plan," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, risks relating to Massimo Group which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; costs; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Massimo Group may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties, including those under "Risk Factors" in filings with the SEC made by Massimo Group. Moreover, Massimo Group operates in very competitive and rapidly changing environments. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Massimo Group's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. No assurance can be given regarding the forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those as indicated. Massimo Group undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

