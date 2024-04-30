Massimo Group Secures New Distribution Partnership with Fleet Farm, the Midwest's Premier Outdoor Retailer

Midwestern Retail to Feature Massimo UTV and ATV Products Online and In-Store

GARLAND, Texas, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) ("Massimo"), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats, today announced it has entered into an ongoing agreement with Fleet Farm, a retailer serving active, outdoor, suburban and farm communities in the Midwest U.S., for its UTV, ATV, and youth series product lines to be sold in stores.

With more than 65 years in business, Fleet Farm has become the Midwest's most trusted name in retail, with 49 locations across Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Plus, fleetfarm.com brings customers Fleet Farm's extensive product assortment and more. The company's corporate office is in Appleton, Wisconsin, and its distribution center is in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

Six Massimo products will be available in Fleet Farm stores and featured on the retailer's online marketplace, including the T-BOSS 560 Sport UTV, Buck 250 UTV, MSA 210 ATV, MSA 450F ATV, Mini Bike 200S, and Mini 125 Go Kart.

"This partnership reflects Massimo's continued expansion of our distribution network with major retailers," said David Shan, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Massimo. "Driven by increased participation in outdoor activities and higher utilization of utility vehicles in ranch and farm-work, demand for UTVs and ATVs in the U.S. is robust. Massimo is well positioned for continued market penetration in this high-growth category with our full suite of consumer motor products."

Featuring solid ABS half doors, tilting full windshield, and a hard top roof, Massimo's UTVs are fit for a broad range of applications, including ranching/farming and recreational/power sports. The T-BOSS 560 is the Sport UTV blurring the lines between work and play, featuring mid-frame rock sliders, front and rear a-arm guards, and a 493cc 33HP engine paired with an in-cabin selectable 4WD shaft-driven powertrain with 1200lb towing capacity and 3000lb front-mounted winch. Compact and agile, the Buck 250 sets the bar for entry-level UTVs with a standard full lighting kit that includes headlights, taillights, and front and rear turn signals, a 6.5 cubic foot dumping cargo bed that folds out to a flatbed configuration, and a 12HP fuel-injected engine and 772lb dry weight.

Massimo's single-cylinder, 4-stroke ATVs are cost-competitive and feature rich. The MSA 210 is Massimo's compact and agile ATV designed to conquer tough terrain with ease. With 11 horsepower and a top speed of 30mph, it offers forward, neutral, and reverse gears, 8 inches of ground clearance and 22-inch tires, and a load capacity of up to 240lbs. Massimo's MSA 450F is a powerful ATV with added utility and features that include a 3000lb winch, alloy wheels, passenger back rest, With 25 horsepower and a top speed of 42mph, this middle-weight ATV offers high and low forward gears, neutral, and reverse, along with selectable 4WD. Boasting 11 inches of ground clearance and 25-inch tires, the MSA 450F tackles any challenge while carrying a load of up to 350lbs and towing up to 800lbs.

In Massimo's youth series, the MB 200 features classic styling and a time-proven design, with a single cylinder 6.5HP engine that carries riders up to 24mph and a low 24-inch seat height keeps it compact and manageable for riders up to 200lb. A faux gas tank provides enclosed storage for your trail necessities, and super wide 19in knobby tires provide grip on difficult terrain. The compact Mini 125 Go Kart features a 9HP 4-stroke single cylinder 125CC engine, 3 speed transmission, 4 corner coilover suspension, rugged steel wheels, padded water-resistant seats, headlights, taillights, and turn signals. With classic Military styling, the Massimo Mini 125 is well-equipped for light trail riding or simply cruising around the neighborhood.

About Fleet Farm

Fleet Farm has served hardworking Midwestern families since 1955, offering a unique mix of high-quality, value-priced merchandise and services for active, outdoor, suburban and farm communities. Customers can find fishing, hunting and outdoor products, auto parts, farm and pet supplies, home improvement and household goods, clothing and footwear, toys, and food, plus services like gas, car wash and auto repair. Fleet Farm has 49 stores located across the Midwest. The company's headquarters is in Appleton, Wisconsin. For more information, visit fleetfarm.com.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats. Founded in 2009, Massimo Motor believes it offers some of the most value packed UTV's, off-road, and on-road vehicles in the industry. The company's product lines include a wide selection of farm and ranch tested utility UTVs, recreational ATVs, and Americana style mini-bikes. Massimo Marine manufacturers and sells Pontoon and Tritoon boats with a dedication to innovative design, quality craftsmanship, and great customer service. Massimo is also developing electric versions of UTVs, golf-carts and pontoon boats. The company's 286,000 square foot factory is in the heart of the Dallas / Fort Worth area of Texas in the city of Garland.

For more information, visit massimomotor.com, massimomarine.com, and massimoelectric.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and the use of proceeds thereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate," "plan," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include information concerning statements regarding future cash needs, future operations, business plans and future financial results; and any other statements that are not historical facts. No assurance can be given that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Massimo, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Massimo's Registration Statement on Form S-1 for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Massimo undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company

Dr. Yunhao Chen

Chief Financial Officer

Massimo Group

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

[email protected]

SOURCE Massimo Group