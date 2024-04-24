Massimo Group Expands Partnership with Global Omnichannel Retailer for Youth Series Vehicles

Mini Tractor and Mini 125 Go Kart to be Eligible for Sale in a Major U.S. Retailer in its 1,300 Stores Across 13 States

GARLAND, Texas, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) ("Massimo"), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats, today announced it has entered into an ongoing national agreement with a global omnichannel retailer for its youth series Mini Tractor and Mini 125 Go Kart to be sold in stores.

The retailer's online marketplace currently features over 100 Massimo products including the Mini Tractor and Mini 125 Go Kart in addition to those from Massimo's other product lines. With the expanded partnership, the two products will now be eligible to be stocked at over 1,300 stores in 13 states beginning May 4, 2024. Details of the retailer could not be disclosed due to confidentiality requirements.

The compact and versatile gas-powered Mini Tractor Go Kart is equipped with an electric start 125cc engine delivering fun and power. Features include easy-to-use controls, comfortable seating, forward and reverse gears, all-terrain tires, headlight, front bumper bar, and hydraulic disc brake. With its compact size and increased maneuverability, the Mini Tractor is easy to transport and store, and can navigate through tight spaces with ease. Attach a yard cart or tow trailer for added versatility. From the backyard to the stockyard, the Massimo Mini Tractor is made for this.

The Mini 125 Go Kart is compact in size and big on performance, with a 9HP 4-stroke single cylinder 125CC engine, 3 speed transmission, 4 corner coilover suspension, rugged steel wheels, padded water-resistant seats, headlights, taillights, and turn signals. With classic Military styling, the Massimo Mini 125 is well-equipped for light trail riding or simply cruising around the neighborhood. Built like a tank, yet comfortable enough for two riders.

"This is our first national in-store opportunity with this global retailer, representing a significant milestone for our company and distribution channel," said David Shan, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Massimo. "We continue to expand our significant partnership with this well-known retailer, with these initial products now being made available to be placed in stores across the U.S. and online. With the addition of this in-store agreement, we are well positioned to accelerate robust sales growth with the retailer and believe with successful sales we can continue to add vehicles to the in-store program. Our focus on distribution channel expansion has resulted in over 2,800 retail locations promoting our brand in 48 states where our products are distributed, and we continue to drive sales across our full motor product line of Massimo vehicles."

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats. Founded in 2009, Massimo Motor believes it offers some of the most value packed UTV's, off-road, and on-road vehicles in the industry. The company's product lines include a wide selection of farm and ranch tested utility UTVs, recreational ATVs, and Americana style mini-bikes. Massimo Marine manufacturers and sells Pontoon and Tritoon boats with a dedication to innovative design, quality craftsmanship, and great customer service. Massimo is also developing electric versions of UTVs, golf-carts and pontoon boats. The company's 286,000 square foot factory is in the heart of the Dallas / Fort Worth area of Texas in the city of Garland.

For more information, visit massimomotor.com, massimomarine.com, and massimoelectric.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and the use of proceeds thereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate," "plan," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include information concerning statements regarding future cash needs, future operations, business plans and future financial results; and any other statements that are not historical facts. No assurance can be given that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Massimo, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Massimo's Registration Statement on Form S-1 for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Massimo undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

