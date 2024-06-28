Massimo Group to Ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell on Monday, July 15, 2024

GARLAND, Texas, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) ("Massimo"), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats, today announced the Company will ring the closing bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York on Monday, July 15, 2024.

"We are excited and honored to ring the bell to commemorate our recent listing," said David Shan, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Massimo. "We are experiencing continued momentum across our business. Our recent strategic partnership with Armlogi Holding Corp has enhanced our operational capabilities by providing access to their warehouses in Savannah, GA, Edison, NJ, and Walnut, CA, complementing the expansion of our facility in Garland, TX to meet the rising demand of our vehicles across the US. Given these positive developments, we have a clear trajectory for sustained growth into 2024.

"This ceremony recognizes our Nasdaq listing as a Company milestone and celebrates our team's tremendous amount of work and dedication to positioning the company for long-term growth. We look forward to representing Massimo at the marquee event on behalf of all our employees and shareholders," concluded Shan.

Mr. Shan will be accompanied at the closing bell ceremony by Massimo Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Yunhao Chen, Vice President, Mike Smith, other corporate management team and company guests.

The live broadcast of the Nasdaq Closing Bell ceremony will begin at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, July 15, 2024. To view the broadcast, visit: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

Management will also take part in a Behind the Bell interview from the Nasdaq MarketSite following the closing bell ceremony, which will be available here once published.

Company management will also be in New York City from July 12 – 16, 2024 for in-person media interviews and investor meetings. Interested parties should contact MZ Group at 949-491-8235 or [email protected] to schedule an interview.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats. Founded in 2009, Massimo Motor believes it offers some of the most value packed UTV's, off-road, and on-road vehicles in the industry. The company's product lines include a wide selection of farm and ranch tested utility UTVs, recreational ATVs, and Americana style mini-bikes. Massimo Marine manufacturers and sells Pontoon and Tritoon boats with a dedication to innovative design, quality craftsmanship, and great customer service. Massimo is also developing electric versions of UTVs, golf-carts and pontoon boats. The company's 286,000 square foot factory is in the heart of the Dallas / Fort Worth area of Texas in the city of Garland. For more information, visit massimomotor.com and massimomarine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and the use of proceeds thereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate," "plan," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include information concerning statements regarding future cash needs, future operations, business plans and future financial results; and any other statements that are not historical facts. No assurance can be given that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Massimo, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Massimo's Registration Statement on Form S-1 for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Massimo undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company

Dr. Yunhao Chen

Chief Financial Officer

Massimo Group

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

[email protected]

SOURCE Massimo Group