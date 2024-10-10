Massimo Launches New T-Boss UTV Series for the Winter Season

Fully Enclosed Cabin Provides All-Weather Protection for Work and Play

GARLAND, Texas, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) ("Massimo"), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats, today announced the launch of a new T-Boss UTV series with Cab Enclosure, the best equipped and most value-packed UTVs in their class.

The Massimo Motor T-Boss Series of UTVs is one of the most versatile on the market. This new series of T-Boss UTVs is equipped with Cab Enclosure that is built to deliver complete protection from the elements. Made with durable tempered glass, this fully enclosed cabin shields passengers from rain, wind, and snow, providing a comfortable environment for all outdoor tasks. The new series of T-Boss UTVs are also equipped with a built-in heater, it's perfect for cold-weather operations, whether tending to livestock, managing large properties, or navigating hunting trails in harsh winter conditions.

This innovative new T-Boss series with cab enclosure includes T-Boss 550L, T-Boss 560L, and T-Boss 760L, and are available through your local dealer dealer/retailer. See MassimoMotor.com for more details.

"As we gear up for this exciting launch, orders for the 2025 models will be accepted now, with deliveries starting in the fourth quarter of this year," said David Shan, Founder, Chairman & CEO. "And there's more to come: we continue to invest in our R&D to further enhance the technological features of our products, using advanced technology to offer our UTV customers a smoother and more comfortable ride. The next advancement in this series will feature a fully air-conditioned cabin, offering both heating and cooling, ensuring year-round comfort no matter the season. Whether it's freezing cold or blazing hot, the new T-Boss series have our customers covered for all their outdoor endeavors."

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats. Founded in 2009, Massimo Motor believes it offers some of the most value packed UTV's, off-road, and on-road vehicles in the industry. The company's product lines include a wide selection of farm and ranch tested utility UTVs, recreational ATVs, and Americana style mini-bikes. Massimo Marine manufacturers and sells Pontoon and Tritoon boats with a dedication to innovative design, quality craftsmanship, and great customer service. Massimo is also developing electric versions of UTVs, golf-carts and pontoon boats. The company's 376,000 square foot factory is in the heart of the Dallas / Fort Worth area of Texas in the city of Garland. For more information, visit massimomotor.com and massimomarine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and the use of proceeds thereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate," "plan," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include information concerning statements regarding future cash needs, future operations, business plans and future financial results; and any other statements that are not historical facts. No assurance can be given that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Massimo, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Massimo's Registration Statement on Form S-1 for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Massimo undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company

Dr. Yunhao Chen

Chief Financial Officer

Massimo Group

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

[email protected]

SOURCE Massimo Group