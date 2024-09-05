Massimo Showcases Newly Introduced GKD 350 All-Terrain Go Kart at Mid-States Fall Rendezvous 2024

Rugged Two-Seater Go-Kart Attracted Strong Interest from North American Premier Retailers in the Farm Store Industry

GARLAND, Texas, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) ("Massimo"), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats, showcased its new GKD 350 All-Terrain Go Kart at the recent Mid-States Fall Rendezvous 2024 for Mid-States Distributing Company, Inc. ("Mid-States"), held August 20-22 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Established in 1954, Mid-States Distributing Company is the leading Farm, Ranch and Home Retail Cooperative. Its cooperative consists of 36 independent, privately held, financially sound Farm, Ranch & Home retailers ("Members") with approximately 700 retail store locations throughout the United States and Canada generating over $6.5 billion of annual retail sales.

The Mid-States Fall Rendezvous provided the opportunity to introduce the new GKD 350 All-Terrain Go Kart, combining iconic styling with powerful performance, along with other Massimo Motor vehicles including the T-BOSS 1000, T-BOSS 560, MSA 560, MVR2X Golf Cart, Mini 125 and Mini Bike to attendees.

"The Mid-States events have proven to be an ideal venue to showcase our portfolio of vehicles to it retailer Members from across North America, each of which are considered to be premier retailers in the farm store industry," said David Shan, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Massimo. "Mid-States Members at the Fall Rendezvous visited our booth to see live demonstrations of our products, providing an excellent opportunity for us to engage with store partners and discuss potential collaborations.

"Our booth generated significant interest from the GKD 350, our new rugged two-seater go-kart perfect for conquering any terrain. Built tough with standard safety features, the GKD 350 delivers both endless fun and a utility-driven experience with a 300cc power plant, 25 inch all terrain tires and easy-to-drive automatic transmission. We are now ramping sales of the GKD 350 through our sales network nationwide, supported by events like Mid-States Fall Rendezvous. We look forward to participating in more events like this in the future, continuing to bring innovation and growth opportunities to our partners," concluded Shan.

Additional features making the GKD 350 the perfect choice for unleashing the inner explorer:

Rear Storage & Spare Tire

LED Projector Headlights

300CC Gas Engine with F-N-R

Adjustable Seats + Rear Storage

Rearview Mirrors + Windshield

Green, Red & Quicksand Color Options

11 Inches of Ground Clearance

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats. Founded in 2009, Massimo Motor believes it offers some of the most value packed UTV's, off-road, and on-road vehicles in the industry. The company's product lines include a wide selection of farm and ranch tested utility UTVs, recreational ATVs, and Americana style mini-bikes. Massimo Marine manufacturers and sells Pontoon and Tritoon boats with a dedication to innovative design, quality craftsmanship, and great customer service. Massimo is also developing electric versions of UTVs, golf-carts and pontoon boats. The company's 376,000 square foot factory is in the heart of the Dallas / Fort Worth area of Texas in the city of Garland. For more information, visit massimomotor.com and massimomarine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and the use of proceeds thereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate," "plan," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include information concerning statements regarding future cash needs, future operations, business plans and future financial results; and any other statements that are not historical facts. No assurance can be given that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Massimo, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Massimo's Registration Statement on Form S-1 for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Massimo undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

