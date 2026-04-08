Massive Distribution of the 2026 Diamond Certified Directory Begins Throughout the San Francisco Bay Area

Diamond Certified Resource announces the delivery of the 2026 Diamond Certified Directories, which feature in-depth rating profiles of top rated local companies throughout the Greater San Francisco Bay Area.

PETALUMA, Calif., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Certified Resource has started mailing the 2026 Diamond Certified Directory to 820,000 quality-seeking homeowners, select local business owners, property and apartment managers, and insurance and real estate agents throughout the Greater San Francisco Bay Area.

There are nine unique editions: Alameda County, Contra Costa County, Marin County, Monterey/San Benito/Santa Cruz Counties, Napa/Solano Counties, San Francisco, San Mateo County, Santa Clara County and Sonoma County.

The 2026 Diamond Certified Directory features in-depth profiles of a wide range of Greater Bay Area companies, including landscapers, remodeling contractors, painters, roofers, dentists, solar installers and much more.

Quality-seeking consumers love using the annual Diamond Certified Directory to find top rated companies in their local areas. There are 150+ local service industries represented in the directory, including auto repair, remodeling, landscaping, roofing, plumbing, eye care, dentistry, electrical, pest control, solar, HVAC, painting, flooring, house cleaning and much more.

Each Diamond Certified company is represented with a full-page profile that includes a researched article and business philosophy, a capabilities table with key information, graphical depictions of actual rating results, and verbatim survey responses from real customers.

The Unique Diamond Certified Rating Process

Only companies that score Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise® earn Diamond Certified and are profiled within the popular directory of top rated local companies, which is now in its 23rd year of annual printing. What really separates Diamond Certified ratings from all others is that a large, random sample of each company's customers are surveyed by phone to get the most accurate ratings and verify only real customers are responding. By surveying from a company's entire customer base, Diamond Certified Resource ensures that every company's research results truly represent its customer satisfaction level. And each Diamond Certified company is backed by mediation and the Diamond Certified Performance Guarantee.

Diamond Certified Resource has 175,760 Diamond Certified Preferred Members (always free) who, in addition to getting the annual Diamond Certified Directory print edition delivered to their mailboxes, get a member hotline to talk to a real local person for help, a double Diamond Certified Performance Guarantee, exclusive digital downloads and other benefits. Membership is always free and quality seekers who love quality local companies can join on the home page of www.diamondcertified.org by selecting "Get your FREE Diamond Certified Directory here."

Diamond Certified Resource's ratings are based on scientific research and focused on proving quality and expertise. Unfortunately, many crowd-sourced review sites are plagued with fake, manipulated, cherry-picked, and non-customer reviews that produce inaccurate and often inflated rating scores. That's why the Diamond Certified Directory has become such an important resource over the last 20-plus years. It's designed for those who care about quality work done by companies that prioritize Quality and Helpful Expertise.

Founder and CEO Greg Louie credits much of the Diamond Certified Directory's success to its physical presence in an increasingly digital world. "People love our directories because they can hold them in their hands, turn the pages and find local companies that are great to do business with," he says. "The gold-embossed Diamond Certified seal on the cover is a powerful signal of the quality local companies that are presented inside."

Quality-seeking consumers use the Diamond Certified Directory to find top rated companies for a wide range of auto, home, health and professional projects. "Diamond Certified Resource is great when you're new to an area," says Denise Christensen, a Diamond Certified Preferred Member. "I didn't know anybody when I first moved to my town and I had just bought a house that needed work, so it was nice having companies that offered more than word of mouth."

Many Diamond Certified companies see an immediate increase in calling activity when the Diamond Certified Directory is released each year, which translates to more business transactions. "I've had many customers say they found us in the Diamond Certified Directory," says Muhammad Salem, owner of Ace's Garage Door Repair & Installation. "They've worked with Diamond Certified companies in the past, so they trust us before they even meet us."

To order a free copy of the Diamond Certified Directory in your area, visit www.diamondcertified.org.

These companies have recently earned Diamond Certified

Clarity Construction

Fampeca Electric Inc.

Kardon Electric Company Inc.

Pro Team Electric

Sonoma Coast Electric Inc.

It's easy to find top rated companies in the San Francisco Bay Area and Other Areas on Diamond Certified Resource.

Alameda County

Contra Costa County

El Dorado County

Fresno County

Los Angeles County

Marin County

Milwaukee County

Monterey County

Napa County

Orange County

Placer County

Sacramento County

San Benito County

San Francisco

San Joaquin County

San Mateo County

Santa Clara County

Santa Cruz County

Solano County

Sonoma County

Yolo County

Yuba County

About American Ratings Corporation

American Ratings Corporation (ARC), the creator of Diamond Certified Resource, the source for consumers who love quality local companies, rates local companies by surveying only their verified real customers to produce the country's most accurate ratings of local companies. It also creates deeply researched company reports and consumer guides that give consumers the best companies plus the best advice for choosing a local Auto, Home, Health or Personal service type of company.

Only companies rated Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise® earn Diamond Certified and are backed by their Performance Guarantee. All their deeply researched reports and guides are available for free at diamondcertified.org. They also produce an annual, full-color, printed Diamond Certified Directory with 840,000 copies published in 9 geographic zones in the Greater San Francisco Bay Area. Each April, these are mailed for free to their 182,000 Diamond Certified Preferred Members and selected homeowners and companies.

SOURCE American Ratings Corporation