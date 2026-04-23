MASSPAY ENTERS ACCELERATED GROWTH PHASE OPENING 2026 WITH 3X MORE VOLUME THAN PREVIOUS YEAR

Global Payout Orchestration Leader Posts 95% Revenue Growth Year-Over-Year as Enterprise Demand for Instant, Compliant Global Payouts Accelerates

LAS VEGAS, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MassPay, a leading global payout orchestration platform that enables businesses to send payments worldwide through a single API, today announced record first-quarter results, delivering payout volume more than 317% over that of Q1 2025, with gross revenue up 95% year-over-year. It is the strongest quarter in the company's history.

The Numbers Behind the Milestone: 317% volume growth isn't a spike - it's a signal. It reflects a growing roster of enterprise clients transacting at scale, a platform that handles that volume without friction, and a market that is increasingly consolidating around a single, trusted global payout provider. Revenue growth of 95% alongside that volume demonstrates that MassPay is scaling efficiently. The unit economics hold at scale. The model is proven.

"These results are no accident. We built MassPay with a very specific vision - that the world needed a single, enterprise-grade orchestration layer for global payouts, and that if we built it right, scale would follow. Q1 is exactly what building right looks like," said Ran Grushkowsky, CEO of MassPay.

You Can't Vibe-Code This

Global payout infrastructure isn't something you spin up overnight. MassPay built the most extensive proprietary payout network in the world–from the ground up. Every bank, every financial institution, every last-mile provider in its ecosystem was onboarded directly by Masspay: the human relationship, the compliance handshake, the technical integration. Market by market, institution by institution, jurisdiction by jurisdiction.

This wasn't a reactive building. Every decision was intentional - driven by a deep understanding of where the market was, where it was going, and what enterprises would need before they knew they needed it. The compliance frameworks, the regulatory relationships, the technical architecture - all of it was designed to scale, from day one.

The result is a network that clients can access with a single API connection - instantly inheriting years of infrastructure, relationships, and compliance depth that would take a decade to replicate independently.

That web took years to build. Masspay's Q1 is proof it holds at scale.

2026: All Growth

For years, MassPay built: The rails. The compliance stack. The partner network. The team. The product. The unglamorous, foundational work that enterprise-grade global infrastructure demands.

The foundation is ready for scale - and like the network itself, it will never stop growing.

"Today's workforce isn't motivated by 'net 30,'" added Grushkowsky. "We're delivering a more modern and human approach to payouts: 'net 30 minutes.' The infrastructure is in place. 2026 is all about growth - and Q1 is just our opening move."

About MassPay

We care about your people getting paid, anywhere. MassPay is the leading global payout orchestration platform empowering businesses to move money instantly, compliantly, anywhere, at scale. With a single, easy-to-integrate API, MassPay enables businesses to make real-time payouts to payees via bank transfers, digital wallets, debit cards, cash pickup or cryptocurrency. Our platform combines instant settlement capabilities with embedded compliance and KYC features, ensuring a secure payout experience for marketplaces, direct sales organizations, content creator platforms, and any business that requires a reliable, scalable global payout solution. Learn more at masspay.io.

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SOURCE MassPay