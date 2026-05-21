MASSPAY EXPANDS GLOBAL PAYOUT INFRASTRUCTURE WITH SUPPORT FOR 35+ LOCAL FIAT FUNDING CURRENCIES

Businesses Can Now Fund Global Payouts in Local Currency, Disburse Worldwide Without Routing Payments Through USD or Requiring Multiple FX Conversions

LAS VEGAS, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MassPay, a global payout orchestration platform for cross-border payments, today announced a significant expansion of its fiat funding currency support - bringing the total number of supported fiat funding currencies to more than 35. Businesses across every major region can now fund their payout accounts in local currency and disburse worldwide from that same balance, in addition to MassPay's existing support for stablecoin and cryptocurrency.

Where MassPay previously supported primary global currencies — including U.S. dollars (USD), euros (EUR), Canadian dollars (CAD), British pounds (GBP), and Australian dollars (AUD) — the platform now accepts a broader range of fiat currencies spanning markets in Asia, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and beyond. For businesses in these markets, payout programs can now be funded locally, with greater efficiency and lower overall cost. This closes a long-standing gap for organizations that don't operate primarily in dollars or euros, giving them the same funding flexibility USD- and EUR-based clients have long enjoyed.

"Our clients operate globally, and their payment infrastructure should operate globally too," said Ran Grushkowsky, CEO of MassPay. "Businesses increasingly want to fund and send payouts in the currencies they actually operate in - without unnecessary USD routing, multiple conversion steps, or added operational overhead. This expansion gives clients more flexibility to manage global payouts directly in local currency."

MassPay's payout infrastructure supports direct cross-currency disbursements throughout the flow, including single-step FX conversions between local currencies and like-for-like payouts with no FX at all.

Examples include:

Funding in Singapore dollars (SGD) and disbursing in Brazilian reais (BRL)

Holding euros (EUR) and paying recipients in Japanese yen (JPY)

Funding and disbursing in the same local currency without any FX conversion step

The result is a more efficient payout operation: fewer friction points, broader currency optionality, and tighter alignment between how a business holds money and how it pays the people and partners that keep it running.

The expanded fiat support builds on MassPay's existing infrastructure, which already covers stablecoin and crypto funding alongside a worldwide multi-rail disbursement network. The platform serves clients across marketplaces, gig workers, the creator economy, and fintech - sectors where cross-border, multi-currency payments are high-volume and operationally critical. The full list of supported fiat funding currencies is available now to all MassPay clients.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does MassPay require USD conversion for international payouts?

No. MassPay supports direct cross-currency disbursements without routing transactions through USD as an intermediary currency.

What types of businesses use MassPay?

MassPay supports marketplaces, creator platforms, fintech companies, affiliate networks, gig economy businesses, and enterprises managing global payouts and cross-border payments.

Does MassPay support stablecoin and cryptocurrency funding?

Yes. In addition to fiat funding, MassPay supports stablecoin and cryptocurrency payment infrastructure.

About MassPay

We care about your people getting paid, anywhere. MassPay is a leading global payout orchestration platform empowering businesses to move money instantly, compliantly, anywhere, at scale. With a single, easy-to-integrate API, MassPay enables businesses to make real-time payouts to payees via bank transfers, digital wallets, debit cards, cryptocurrency, or cash pickup. The platform combines instant settlement capabilities with embedded compliance and KYC features, ensuring a secure payout experience for marketplaces, direct sales organizations, content creator platforms, and any business that requires a reliable, scalable global payout solution. Learn more at masspay.io.

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SOURCE MassPay