Massport Opens America's First Remote Airport Terminal, Powered by SITA

A new model for airport growth: check in, drop bags, and clear security 20 miles from the runway, on SITA's common-use platform.

BOSTON, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Logan passengers on select Delta Air Lines and JetBlue flights can check in, drop their bags, and clear TSA security in Framingham, Massachusetts, before they ever reach the airport. The Logan Airport Remote Terminal at Framingham, launched today by the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport), is the first off-airport security checkpoint in North America. SITA's common-use check-in technology is the platform that makes it work.

Massport faced a challenge familiar to major hub airports across the country. U.S. airports welcomed one billion passengers in 2025, with annual throughput expected to reach 1.5 billion by 2040. Building more terminal capacity at Logan was not a realistic answer. Massport needed a smarter one: bring the airport experience closer to where passengers live, and reduce pressure on roads, curbs, and security lines in the process.

SITA gave Massport the technology to do it. By deploying its common-use check-in platform at the Framingham site, Massport was able to stand up a fully functional terminal processing environment outside the airport campus. Passengers check in, print bag tags, and receive their boarding passes at Framingham. By the time they board the dedicated secure bus to Logan, check-in is complete.

Standing up a credible, passenger-ready terminal in a non-traditional space was its own design challenge. Through its CCM business, SITA delivered both the physical design of the check-in counters and the technology running inside them, giving Massport a single partner for the full check-in environment rather than having to coordinate across multiple vendors.

"For decades the industry has measured airport capacity in gates and runways, but the real bottleneck at most major hubs lives before you ever see a plane. The check-ins, the bag drops, and the security line are where we see most passenger anxiety. What Massport has done in Framingham is move those friction points twenty miles upstream, reducing the pressure on the airport facilities and passengers' anxiety levels. Once you can do that, the airport itself gets meaningfully bigger without adding a single square foot," said Shawn Gregor, President, SITA Americas.

The program is built on a multi-partner model with Massport at its center. Landline powers and operates the dedicated secure bus between Framingham and Logan. TSA provides security screening at the remote site to the same federal standard as Logan's main checkpoints. SITA's platform connects the check-in process across airlines and the facility, ensuring every passenger is airline-ready before they board the bus.

The Framingham pilot builds on the Logan Express network, which carried more than 2.7 million passengers in 2025, with Framingham its busiest location. The pilot will run through the summer, with Massport planning to extend access to additional airlines over time. SITA's platform is built to scale with that growth, able to onboard new airlines and new locations without rebuilding the underlying infrastructure.

Reservations for the Logan Airport Remote Terminal at Framingham are open now at massport.com/logan-airport/getting-here/remote-terminal.

About SITA

SITA is the air transport industry's tech engine, making travel safer, easier, and more sustainable for everyone. From the earliest days of commercial aviation to today's digital frontiers, SITA has been there, connecting the industry and helping it evolve through every leap forward.

With around 2,500 customers, SITA technology supports over 1,000 airports and more than 19,600 aircraft worldwide. It also helps over 70 governments strike the balance between secure borders and seamless journeys. Behind the scenes, SITA bridges 45–50% of the industry's data exchange, enabling a highly complex global network to operate smoothly and reliably, every step of the way.

SITA is transforming fast. From advanced self-service and operations control to airport design and digital borders, we're shaping the next generation of travel through key acquisitions like Materna IPS, ASISTIM, and CCM. We're also expanding beyond aviation with initiatives such as SmartSea, bringing our trusted technologies to cruise, rail, and urban air mobility.

This transformation is about more than new products. We're investing in the right skills, tools, and partnerships to help the industry move with greater intelligence and agility, bringing together smart systems, seamless data, and sustainable innovation. Because as global travel surges, flow is everything.

As part of our bold climate strategy, SITA is cutting emissions by 4.2% each year and targeting net zero by 2050. Our science-based targets are validated by the SBTi, and our growing portfolio is helping customers reduce their own carbon footprints too.

Owned by the industry and driven by its needs, SITA operates in more than 200 countries and territories.

Find out more at www.sita.aero.

About Massport

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) is an independent public authority responsible for the operation of Boston Logan International Airport and other aviation, maritime, and transportation assets across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. To learn more vist Massport.com.

Media Contact

SITA

Lauren Shankman

[email protected]

SOURCE SITA