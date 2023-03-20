Massumi + Consoli Continues Expansion of Transactional Capabilities with Two Leading Debt Finance Lawyers

Jared Bryant and Matthew Berde Join as Partners from McDermott and Weil

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Massumi + Consoli LLP, a boutique private equity-focused transactional law firm with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York, is pleased to announce the addition of Jared Bryant and Matthew Berde as Partners in its Debt Finance practice group as the firm continues to expand its offerings to sponsor clients and their portfolio companies, direct lenders and strategic borrowers. Jared and Matt will work alongside the firm's Private Equity and M&A practitioners to provide cutting-edge counsel in complex domestic and cross-border debt financing matters.

"Jared and Matt are key hires that help us broaden the scope of expertise we can deliver across our transactional practice," said Peter Massumi, co-founder of Massumi + Consoli. "This will bolster the firm's ability to drive successful outcomes for our clients by building on the recent growth of our in-house capabilities."

"The Debt Finance practice serves an integral function within our firm, and we are committed to strengthening our capabilities in this growing practice area," said Anthony Consoli, the firm's other co-founder. "We believe that Jared and Matt, with their decades of collective experience partnering with sophisticated institutions, will be of enormous value to our clients."

Jared and Matt focus on representing private equity sponsors, their portfolio companies and private and public companies in connection with complex secured and unsecured debt financing transactions, including leveraged acquisition financings, senior and subordinated lending transactions, and first and second lien, bridge, mezzanine and asset-based financings and recapitalizations, in addition to providing ongoing strategic advice to clients with respect to debt financing matters.

Additionally, Jared and Matt have extensive experience representing private lenders and other institutional investors in connection with direct lending and special situations transactions and have advised both debtors and creditors in connection with workouts, liability management and restructuring transactions.

Jared was previously at McDermott Will & Emery. Matt was previously at Weil, Gotshal & Manges.

Founded in 2015 as a spin-out from the Private Equity and M&A group of Kirkland & Ellis, MCLLP delivers market-leading counsel to private funds and other financial institutions, along with their portfolio companies, and other acquisitive private and public companies, on complex private equity, M&A and debt financing transactions and on ongoing corporate matters outside of the transactional context. The firm's mission is to serve as a superior alternative to large firm transactional practices through a platform that is more attuned to clients' needs and that provides unparalleled expertise, responsiveness and value.

