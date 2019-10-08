Masten partners with MSBAI for AI-Augmented Space Flight

Sean Mahoney, CEO of Masten Space Systems Inc. said, "Masten Space Systems has long been a pioneer in lean ground crews and CONOPS for space launch and landing. We're excited about our new partnership with MSBAI and what we can do with GURU to take us to the next level of pioneering spacecraft operations with minimal terrestrial crews, for lunar delivery missions, and for deep space robotic missions."

ABOUT MASTEN SPACE SYSTEMS

Masten Space Systems is a leader in vertical landing technology and EDL test beds with missions to the moon starting in 2021.

ABOUT MSBAI

MSBAI is solving the reason why 92% of product developers & manufacturers don't use high performance computing in engineering — with GURU, The Ultimate Engineering AI Assistant!

