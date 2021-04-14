Master Lock Launches "Community Champions" Program to Recognize Those Who Give Back

Now through Sept. 1, 2021, "Community Champions" will recognize community role models through a call for online story submissions, spotlighting those individuals who demonstrate values of strength, courage and resilience to secure promising futures for others. These individuals could be teachers who go the extra mile, volunteers who provide aid to the homeless, community members dedicated to improving the environment or anyone else who would be considered a champion of their community.

Based in Milwaukee, Master Lock is teaming up with local football champion and community advocate, Donald Driver, to recognize those people making an impact where they live. With a storied history of giving back, most notably through his foundation's work serving underprivileged children and families, Driver has demonstrated shared values of strength, courage and resilience on and off the field.

"Giving back and helping others secure a stronger tomorrow is something that's incredibly important to me," said Driver. "I've met so many people who do great things for others in their communities, with little fanfare in return. That's why I'm so excited to partner with Master Lock and shine a spotlight on those who deserve it most."

To enter the contest, visit masterlock.com/100-years/community-champions to tell the story of a Community Champion in your life and to upload their photo. The grand prize winner will receive 1) $5,000 cash, 2) a Master Lock product donation to be used in their community and 3) a $1,000 donation to one of Master Lock's pre-selected charities supporting education, the environment and basic human needs. Five honorees will receive 1) $500 cash, 2) $500 in product and 3) $500 to one of the three pre-selected charities.

"This past year, we've witnessed the true resiliency and compassion of people all around the world, from our smallest towns and biggest cities," said David Youn, President at The Master Lock Company. "As a company dedicated to making the world a safe and secure place for everyone, I can't think of a better way to commemorate 100 years than to celebrate the selfless role models who strengthen our communities."

The Community Champions contest is open to legal residents of the United States, Australia, Canada (excluding Quebec), Mexico, France and Great Britain (England, Scotland and Wales only). To learn more, read inspirational submissions and view the full North American terms and conditions, visit masterlock.com/100-years/community-champions. To join the Community Champions conversation, follow #MasterLock100Years on social media.

For more information on Master Lock's broader 100-year celebration and activities, please visit masterlock.com/100-years.

About The Master Lock Company

For 100 years, The Master Lock Company has been recognized around the world as the authentic, enduring name in padlocks and security products. The Master Lock Company offers a broad range of innovative security, safes and safety solutions for consumer, commercial, and industrial end-users. Master Lock Company LLC is an operating unit of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., a leading consumer brands company. Headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), is included in the S&P 500 Index. For more information about Master Lock visit www.masterlock.com.

Media Contact:

Patrick Roach

(312) 396-4396

[email protected]

SOURCE Master Lock

Related Links

https://www.masterlock.com

