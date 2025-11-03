Master Spas raises over $310,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

Summer of St. Jude campaign supports the fight against childhood cancer

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Master Spas, a leading manufacturer of premium hot tubs and swim spas, is proud to announce that its Summer of St. Jude campaign raised $310,000, surpassing its original goal of $250,000.

The three-month campaign ran from July through September and culminated with Master Spas' annual Global Sales Event. Participating dealers across the United States generated donations benefitting St. Jude through a wide variety of local fundraising efforts, coming together to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

"At Master Spas, our mission is to help people live life better," said Kevin Richards, President of Master Spas. "We're incredibly proud of what our dealers and employees accomplished together. The Summer of St. Jude campaign was a reflection of our shared values and commitment to giving back."

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food, allowing them to focus on helping their children live. Since opening in 1962, St. Jude has helped raise the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent and continues working toward its goal of curing childhood cancer worldwide.

"This remarkable fundraising milestone by Master Spas to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is truly inspiring," said Steve Froehlich, Chief Revenue Officer of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Because of generous donations from partners like Master Spas, St. Jude can continue to provide world-class care to children facing cancer and other life-threatening diseases here in the U.S. and around the world, regardless of their family's ability to pay."

The Summer of St. Jude campaign is part of Master Spas Cares, the company's charitable giving initiative that supports nonprofit organizations and community programs.

For more information, visit www.MasterSpas.com/cares.

