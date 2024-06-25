Master Subway Franchisees Sign 60-Unit United Kingdom Deal with PayMore

Experienced Subway Franchisees Sign Master Deal with Fast-Growing Electronics Brand PayMore to Expand Across the United Kingdom and Ireland

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PayMore Stores, the one-of-a-kind cash-for-electronics retail concept, has just inked one of its largest deals to date, securing 60 new units across the UK and Ireland. This exciting development comes only months after launching their aggressive international expansion strategy, which included opening franchising opportunities worldwide and their first Canadian deal. With this expansion, PayMore—the fastest-growing electronics brand—now boasts over 300 units in development, 34 locations currently open, and another 55 set to open this year.

At the helm of this significant deal are seasoned business developers and franchisees who are Scotland natives, Liam Dalgarno and Nin Atwal. Both partners were among the pioneering Subway franchisees and once managed nearly 450 locations across the UK. Now, they are thrilled to diversify their portfolio and be the first to introduce PayMore to the UK and Ireland.

"Coming from the quick-service food franchising world, we were amazed by the simplicity of PayMore's business model," said Dalgarno. "We love the limited hours and the 24/7 revenue potential through online sales, even after closing the doors. The technology behind PayMore is incredible; Stephen and Erik, the founders, have an impressive grasp of the industry and a clear vision for the brand."

With over 20 years of franchising experience with Subway, Liam and Nin are set to rapidly develop the PayMore brand. They are initially focusing on the Scotland area for their first few locations and plan to become the premier developers for PayMore in the United Kingdom.

"We are thrilled to announce this landmark deal with such experienced and successful franchisees as Liam and Nin. Their extensive background with Subway and their passion for the PayMore concept make them the perfect partners to introduce our brand to the UK and Ireland. This expansion is a significant step in our mission to provide secure and convenient electronics recycling and sales worldwide. We look forward to seeing the incredible impact PayMore will have in these new markets." Said Stephen R. Preuss, CEO of PayMore.

PayMore is actively seeking franchisees nationwide. For more information on becoming a PayMore franchisee, please visit https://fransmart.com/paymore.

About PayMore:

PayMore, founded in 2011 in Massapequa, New York, repurposes old electronics to reduce landfill waste. It has grown into the fastest-growing electronics franchise with 34 stores open and over 300 in development. Partnering with Fransmart in 2020, PayMore attracts franchisees with its low start-up costs and strong unit economics. For more information, visit https://fransmart.com/paymore.

About Fransmart :

Fransmart is a global leader in franchise development, having sold over 5,000 franchises worldwide. Founder Dan Rowe has grown brands like Five Guys, QDOBA, and The Halal Guys from small businesses to major chains. Fransmart's portfolio includes thousands of restaurants globally. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com.

