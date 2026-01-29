MasterBrand and Cambria Collaborate on Feature Kitchen at KBIS 2026

Attendees can find the kitchen collaboration featuring Omega Cabinetry at Cambria booth W749

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE: MBC, the "Company," or "MasterBrand") is excited to announce a collaboration with Cambria Surfaces debuting at this year's Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) from Feb. 17-19, in Orlando, Fla., at the Orange County Convention Center. As part of this collaboration, MasterBrand is providing Omega Cabinetry to create a stunning feature kitchen at Cambria booth W749 located in West Hall.

Credit: Courtesy of MasterBrand, Inc.

The feature kitchen highlights MasterBrand's cabinetry craftsmanship and Cambria's state-of-the-art natural quartz surfaces. MasterBrand will be showcasing two new products from Omega Cabinetry®, the Jonah micro-onlay slab door style and the brand's new wall cabinet arch door modification, which curves the top of the wall doors in a beautifully sophisticated eyebrow arch. The cabinets, painted in a custom cool gray-blue color, will pair with Cambria's latest designs, Traymore Bay™ and St. Isley™.

Additional kitchen design elements from Cambria include a full-range hood, a curved and vertical bullnose fluted island base, and floating shelves. These customizable features underscore the adaptability and elegance of quartz in kitchen design.

"Collaborating with Cambria at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show is the perfect opportunity to showcase our premium products together," said Stephanie Pierce, senior director of marketing operations and innovation at MasterBrand. "With this joint effort, we are breaking new ground in kitchen design and demonstrating our shared commitment to quality and innovation."

For more information on this kitchen collaboration at KBIS, attendees are invited to visit the Cambria booth W749 in the West Hall to view the Omega Cabinetry kitchen or speak to a brand representative.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE: MBC) is the largest manufacturer of residential cabinets in North America and offers a comprehensive portfolio of leading residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom and other parts of the home. MasterBrand products are available in a wide variety of designs, finishes and styles and span the most attractive categories of the cabinets market: stock, semi-custom and premium cabinetry. These products are delivered through an industry-leading distribution network of over 7,700 dealers, major retailers and builders. MasterBrand employs over 13,000 associates across more than 20 manufacturing facilities and offices. Additional information can be found at www.masterbrand.com .

About Omega Cabinetry

Omega Cabinetry stands out for its expert craftsmanship offering an extensive range of styles, sizes, species, and finishes to bring any vision to life. With robust custom cabinet capabilities, including true custom color options for paints and stains, clients can personalize every detail. Omega further empowers choice with selectable overlay, outer profile, and drawer front options. Omega and MasterBrand are committed to delivering exceptional quality, innovative designs, and exceptional customer service. Learn more at omegacabinetry.com.

About Cambria

Founded in 2000, Cambria is the leading family-owned, American-made producer of uniquely pure quartz surfaces. Cambria's innovative and iconic quartz designs are stain resistant, nonporous, durable, and maintenance free, backed by a transferable Full Lifetime Warranty . Cambria is sold through a network of premium, independent specialty retail and trade partners that can be found in Cambria's dealer locator . Cambriausa.com [cambriausa.com]

SOURCE MasterBrand Inc.