Mastercam 2022 is Now Released!

According to Mastercam President and CEO Meghan West, "Mastercam is developed by listening to our users and creating solutions for their problems. We adapt to changing needs to ensure that the customer experience is the best it can be as we continue to innovate for improved automation, efficiency, connectivity, and precision."

OptiRough Toolpath for 2D Users. The 3D High Speed Dynamic OptiRough toolpath is now available for all Mill and Router product levels. This allows users to machine very large cut depths with a bidirectional cutting strategy to remove the maximum amount of material with the minimum number of stepdowns. Dynamic OptiRough enables single toolpath to machine a part, instead of creating multiple 2D operations to achieve the same goal. The toolpath is collision aware of the part, and can also be aware of the tool holder.

Faster, more flexible multiaxis programming. As more shops seek the benefits of single setup, multiaxis cutting strategies, Mastercam 2022 adds new techniques such as the Unified Multiaxis toolpath which allows you to select multiple pieces of input geometry to generate the toolpath pattern. Using those geometry choices, the toolpath picks the best algorithm to calculate the path. Multi-pass on Deburr toolpaths supports flat chamfered and rounded edges which gives the user added flexibility, allowing the Deburr toolpath to create a quality surface finish on larger chamfered or radiused edges.

Modeling advances. Mastercam 2022 introduces mesh creation and editing capabilities that deliver a new class of modeling tools, including the ability to reconstruct models from scanned data. Being able to directly edit wireframe geometry without interacting with the dialog box speeds up design and modification work. And the Overflow UV function allows you to replace multiple surfaces with inconsistent flows with a single surface for flowline toolpaths. You can also simplify surfaces for general modeling. Overflow UV generates a single unified surface with a desired UV flow on a connected set of surfaces.



Enhanced intelligence and automation. A suite of system-wide enhancements helps automate tasks and speed your workflow. New automatic region chaining uses a "smart" approach to auto-select logical chained areas. Holemaking from imported solids is faster as Mastercam will now automatically extract appropriate information and pre-populate your programming options. Even tool imports have been made more intelligent as Mastercam will infer more tool properties from an incoming tool CAD model.

These are only a few of the new features and enhancements available in Mastercam 2022. For more information, please visit https://www.mastercam.com or https://whatsnew.mastercam.com.

