Mastercam Enhances Direct Customer Support with the Acquisition of Key Assets of QTE Manufacturing Solutions

CAD/CAM Leader Acquires Longtime Channel Partner to Strengthen Local Customer Support and Service Delivery

TOLLAND, Conn., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastercam, the world's leading CAD/CAM software provider and part of the Sandvik Group, announced today the completion of a strategic acquisition to strengthen its market presence across the Midwestern part of the United States. The company has acquired key assets of QTE Manufacturing Solutions, a longtime Channel Partner with nearly four decades of CAD/CAM industry expertise.

This acquisition integrates QTE's extensive regional knowledge and customer relationships directly into Mastercam's operations, enhancing customer support and service delivery across this key market.

Strengthening Market Leadership Through a Proven Partner

QTE Manufacturing Solutions, founded in 1985, has evolved from performing tool and fixture design for the aerospace industry into a leading CAD/CAM solutions provider serving manufacturers across Missouri, Kansas, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Southern Illinois. The St. Charles, Missouri-based company has been recognized as a top-performing Mastercam maintenance retention Channel Partner and operates as a certified Mastercam training center, providing specialized solutions to industries ranging from aerospace to automotive and beyond.

"This acquisition represents a transformative step in elevating the customer experience through enhanced local support and service capabilities," said Russ Bukowski, President of Mastercam. "By bringing the deep regional expertise and established relationships of QTE Manufacturing Solutions directly into our operations, we're delivering on our commitment to provide manufacturers with immediate, localized technical support, and solutions tailored to their specific regional manufacturing needs. This direct customer relationship model gives Mastercam a significant competitive advantage and ensures our customers receive the most responsive, expert service in the industry."

Delivering Superior Local Customer Support Through Direct Operations

The acquisition represents Mastercam's commitment to providing unparalleled local customer support and service excellence as a key market differentiator. By transitioning from a traditional channel partner model to direct operations in the Midwest market, Mastercam can now offer customers immediate access to technical expertise, accelerated problem resolution, and customized training programs delivered by in-market specialists who understand local manufacturing requirements and industry practices.

This direct customer relationship approach aligns with Mastercam's broader growth objectives of combining organic innovation with strategic acquisitions to expand market reach and enhance customer service capabilities. As part of Sandvik's intelligent manufacturing portfolio, Mastercam continues to advance connected manufacturing processes and provide comprehensive support to manufacturers worldwide.

About Mastercam

Shaping the Future of Manufacturing®, Mastercam is the world's leading provider of CAD/CAM solutions. As part of Sandvik, we empower manufacturers to enhance productivity, streamline processes, and drive innovation. With a global network of channel partners and an extensive developer community, Mastercam continues to set industry standards by delivering comprehensive, connected solutions across the manufacturing enterprise. We lead the way with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled expertise. Discover more at www.mastercam.com, follow us on LinkedIn, and join the conversation with #mastercam.

Sandvik Group

Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offerings include equipment, tools, services, and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation, and rock processing. In 2024, the Group had approximately 41,000 employees and revenues of about SEK 123 billion in about 150 countries within continuing operations.

