Mastercam Announces Leadership Transition

TOLLAND, Conn., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastercam, a global leader in CAD/CAM solutions, is happy to announce the appointment of Russ Bukowski as interim President, effective December 16. This strategic move leverages Bukowski's extensive experience and proven leadership to drive the company forward.

With over 20 years of expertise in strategy, Bukowski is well-equipped to guide Mastercam through this transition and continue its trajectory of success. His deep understanding of creating effective strategies and delivering exceptional customer experiences will be instrumental in advancing Mastercam's goals of accelerated growth and innovation.

"With several years of experience at Mastercam, Russ is deeply familiar with our ongoing initiatives and the direction forward. With his extensive network, strong leadership, and communication skills, Russ will shoulder the interim role in a great way," says Mattias Nilsson, President of Business Area segment Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions.

Bukowski commented, "I'm honored and humbled to step into this leadership role as interim President during these changing times. I look forward to working with our internal teams and our Channel Partners worldwide to align Mastercam's goals and strategy and ensure Mastercam remains at the forefront of the manufacturing industry, delivering innovative solutions and exceptional value to all our loyal customers."

For more information, contact Michelle Nemeth, Marketing Specialist, phone: 860.875.5006, fax: 860.872.1565, or email: [email protected].

About Mastercam

Shaping the Future of Manufacturing®, Mastercam is the world's leading provider of CAD/CAM solutions. As part of Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions, we empower manufacturers to enhance productivity, streamline processes, and drive innovation. With a global network of channel partners and an extensive developer community, Mastercam continues to set industry standards by delivering comprehensive, connected solutions across the manufacturing enterprise. We lead the way with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled expertise. Discover more at www.mastercam.com, follow us on LinkedIn, and join the conversation with #mastercam.

