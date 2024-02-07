Mastercam Appoints New CFO to the Organization

TOLLAND, Conn., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastercam has announced that Karen Gibbs has joined the company as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mastercam is the world's most widely used CAM software. Gibbs will lead financial efforts in support of the company's ongoing market expansion and company's position as a global leader in manufacturing technology.

Karen was one of our top candidates who brings an impressive career experience and a great team approach to our company. Post this Mastercam has announced that Karen Gibbs has joined the company as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Gibbs comes to Mastercam with a wealth of financial experience, most recently in the software and automation industry, where she oversaw the entire organizational finance team, was responsible for General Accounting, AP, Treasury, and Forecasting. Based in Tolland, Connecticut, she joins Mastercam as the CFO to continue to build on the company's success.

"I'm proud to join the Mastercam team and believe my extensive financial experience within the software industry will be an asset to the company," said Gibbs. "I enjoy rolling up my sleeves, collaborating with teams, and leading financial management in support of the overall corporate strategic goals."

Meghan West, President and CEO, commented, "Karen was one of our top candidates who brings an impressive career experience and a great team approach to our position."

About Mastercam

Founded in 1983, Mastercam is headquartered in Tolland, Connecticut. Mastercam is a suite of CAD/CAM software created to reduce production time and expense with efficient machining strategies and advanced toolpath technologies like Accelerated Finishing™ and Dynamic Motion™. Mastercam is the world's #1 CAM software, with more than 300,000 installations in industries such as moldmaking, automotive, medical, aerospace, consumer products, education, and prototyping. It is distributed through an international channel of authorized Mastercam Resellers in 75 countries, providing localized sales, training, and support for 2- through 5-axis routing, milling, and turning; 2- and 4-axis wire EDM; 2D and 3D design; surface and solid modeling; artistic relief cutting; and Swiss machining. For more information, visit www.mastercam.com .

Contact: Michelle Nemeth

Phone: (860) 875-5006

Fax: (860) 872-1565

[email protected]

SOURCE Mastercam