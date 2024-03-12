Mastercam Appoints New President to the Organization

TOLLAND, Conn., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastercam, the leading global provider of CAM software, announces the appointment of Susan Brandt as its new President, effective February 12. This strategic move will leverage Brandt's extensive experience to drive Mastercam's growth and reinforce its market leadership in advanced manufacturing solutions.

Mastercam, the leading global provider of CAM software, announces the appointment of Susan Brandt as its new President. Post this “Joining Mastercam is an honor, and I am excited about the opportunity to lead the company into its next phase of growth,” Brandt expressed. “As we look to the future, our mission is to embrace new challenges and opportunities, ensuring Mastercam remains a trusted partner in driving industry progress.”

Brandt brings over 25 years of global business leadership and GTM strategy expertise within the B2B software/SaaS domain and infrastructure design and engineering software. Notably, she held several senior leadership positions during her career, including at Bentley Systems for 23 years, where she held executive roles in sales, business development, and strategic product and business initiatives. In addition, Brandt served as Vice President of Mine Planning Business Unit at Hexagon Mining, further enhancing her extensive industry experience. With her exceptional insight and foresight, coupled with her ability to drive profitability and expand markets globally, Brandt is uniquely positioned to guide Mastercam toward new heights of success and innovation.

Mattias Nilsson, President of Business Area segment Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions, expressed confidence in Brandt's appointment, stating, "Susan's deep knowledge of software business management is a significant asset for Mastercam. Her leadership brings fresh perspectives and will help propel Mastercam to new achievements in the industry." Nilsson added, "We are poised to make significant shifts in the industry, building on the strong foundation of Mastercam's brand, products, and Reseller network."

While Mastercam has long been recognized as a pioneer in CAD/CAM technology, Brandt's appointment signals an exciting new chapter of accelerated growth and innovation. Her vision for the company is rooted in driving transformative advancements, collaboration, and sustainable growth. Brandt plans to build upon Mastercam's legacy of excellence by harnessing emerging technologies to further elevate its offerings.

"Joining Mastercam is an honor, and I am excited about the opportunity to lead the company into its next phase of growth," Brandt expressed. "As we look to the future, our mission is to embrace new challenges and opportunities, ensuring Mastercam remains a trusted partner in driving industry progress."

Susan Brandt's appointment marks a significant milestone for Mastercam. The company extends its gratitude to Meghan West for her valuable contributions as the outgoing President and looks forward to the new direction and momentum under Brandt's leadership.

About Mastercam

Founded in 1983, Mastercam is headquartered in Tolland, Connecticut. Mastercam is a suite of CAD/CAM software created to reduce production time and expense with efficient machining strategies and advanced toolpath technologies. Mastercam is the world's #1 CAM software, with more than 300,000 installations in industries such as moldmaking, automotive, medical, aerospace, consumer products, education, and prototyping. It is distributed through an international channel of authorized Mastercam Resellers in 75 countries, providing localized sales, training, and support for 2- through 5-axis routing, milling, and turning; 2- and 4-axis wire EDM; 2D and 3D design; surface and solid modeling; artistic relief cutting; and Swiss machining. For more information, visit www.mastercam.com .

Contact: Michelle Nemeth

Phone: (860) 875-5006

Fax: (860) 872-1565

[email protected]

SOURCE Mastercam