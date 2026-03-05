Mastercam Canada Completes Strategic Acquisition of In-House Solutions

Strengthening Mastercam's Canadian Market Presence and Expanding Regional Customer Support

TOLLAND, Conn., Mar. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastercam Canada, an affiliate of Mastercam, the world's leading CAD/CAM software provider and part of the Sandvik Group, today announced the successful close of its strategic acquisition of In-House Solutions, a longtime Mastercam channel partner. With the transaction complete, In-House Solutions is now operating as Mastercam Canada, expanding Mastercam's direct presence across the Canadian manufacturing market.

In-House Solutions is now Mastercam Canada

This transition brings together In-House Solutions' deep regional expertise with Mastercam's global technology leadership, enabling faster response times, more personalized service, and enhanced customer support for manufacturers throughout Canada.

"This marks an important milestone for Mastercam and for our customers in Canada," said Russ Bukowski, President of Mastercam. "By bringing In-House Solutions fully into the Mastercam organization as Mastercam Canada, we are strengthening our local connections while delivering the full power of Mastercam's global resources. Customers will benefit from closer collaboration, faster technical support, and solutions tailored to their regional manufacturing needs.

The move from a channel partner model to direct operations enables Mastercam Canada to provide accelerated problem resolution, customized training programs, and regional specialists who understand the unique challenges facing Canadian manufacturers. The acquisition supports Mastercam's broader growth strategy of combining innovation with targeted acquisitions to enhance customer experience and service delivery.

As part of Sandvik's digital manufacturing portfolio, Mastercam continues to advance connected manufacturing technologies and deliver comprehensive support to customers worldwide, helping manufacturers improve productivity, efficiency, and competitiveness.

For more information, contact Melanie Frenkel, Sr. Media Director, Berkeley Communications, phone: 760.421.7719, or email [email protected].

About Mastercam

Mastercam, part of Sandvik Group, is the world's leading CAD/CAM software for manufacturing, trusted by over 450,000 installations worldwide. Since 1983, we have empowered shops of every size to tackle the toughest machining challenges—from aerospace breakthroughs to life-saving medical components. With relentless innovation, global support, and a commitment to education, Mastercam transforms complexity into confidence. Mastercam: Challenge Accepted. Discover more at www.mastercam.com, follow us on LinkedIn, and join the

conversation with #mastercam.

About Sandvik Group

Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability, and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining, and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offerings include equipment, tools, services, and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation, and rock processing. In 2024, the Group had approximately 41,000 employees and revenues of about SEK 123 billion in about 150 countries within continuing operations.

