Mastercam Partners with DMG MORI Technium USA to Bundle Post Processors with Machine Tools

Manufacturers Gain Integrated CAD/CAM-to-Machine Solution Accelerating Prove Out Processes and Enabling Faster Machine Deployment

TOLLAND, Conn., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastercam and DMG MORI Technium USA today announced a partnership that will bring enhanced manufacturing efficiency to machine shops across the United States. Under this agreement, DMG MORI Technium will bundle Mastercam's industry-leading post processing software with select CNC machines, providing customers with an integrated solution that streamlines programming and accelerates time to production.

The partnership encompasses DMG MORI Technium's most advanced machine platforms, including:

CMX 1100 V, vertical milling machines, and NHX, horizontal milling centers; both platforms are Made in the USA with US and globally sourced materials.

DMU and DMU monoBLOCK - 5-axis milling machines

NLX - universal turning centers

NTX - Turn-Mill centers

Customers purchasing these machines will receive Mastercam post processors specifically optimized for their equipment, ensuring seamless communication between CAD/CAM programming and machine operation.

"This partnership represents a significant step forward in delivering complete manufacturing solutions to our customers," said Satoshi Tanaka, President at DMG MORI Technium USA. "By bundling Mastercam post processors with our machines, we're eliminating a critical integration challenge and enabling manufacturers to achieve faster setup times and more reliable production outcomes."

Mastercam's post processing technology translates CAM toolpaths into machine-specific G-code, ensuring optimal performance and accuracy. The pre-configured post processors included with DMG MORI Technium USA machines are tailored to each model's specific capabilities, taking advantage of advanced features such as multi-axis positioning, high-speed machining cycles, and collision avoidance strategies.

"Collaborating with DMG MORI Technium USA allows us to extend mutually validated proven post processing capabilities directly to end users at the point of machine purchase," said Stas Mylek, Strategic Partnerships Manager at Mastercam. "This partnership speeds up the prove-out process and therefore time to deployment, which are both invaluable for driving productivity metrics on the shop floor."

The bundled post processors will be available immediately with new machine purchases across the United States. Existing DMG MORI Technium USA customers interested in Mastercam post processing solutions can contact their local representative for more information.

DMG MORI Technium USA, a member of the global DMG MORI Group, delivers advanced software solutions that directly enhance the performance and value of machine tools. A key focus area is CAM programming, where we bring deep expertise and innovation.

In the United States, DMG MORI Technium USA has proudly supported and delivered Mastercam products for over 20 years, particularly in the Denver region. "As a machine tool builder, we possess unmatched insight into our equipment—an advantage that allows us to offer tailored, high-impact solutions to end users. This partnership with Mastercam reflects our commitment to combining world-class software with deep machine knowledge to drive productivity and precision across the manufacturing landscape," explains Satoshi Tanaka, President of DMG MORI Technium USA.

About DMG MORI

DMG MORI is a leading global manufacturer of high-precision machine tools and is represented in 44 countries – with 124 sales and service locations, including 17 production plants. In the "Global One Company", more than 13,500 employees are driving the development of holistic solutions in the manufacturing industry. Our portfolio covers sustainable manufacturing solutions based on the technologies Turning, Milling, Grinding, Boring, as well as Ultrasonic, Lasertec, and Additive Manufacturing. With technology integration, end-to-end automation, and digitization solutions, we make it possible to increase productivity and resource efficiency at the same time.

About Mastercam

Shaping the Future of Manufacturing®, Mastercam is the world's leading provider of CAD/CAM solutions. As part of Sandvik, we empower manufacturers to enhance productivity, streamline processes, and drive innovation. With a global network of resellers and an extensive developer community, Mastercam continues to set industry standards by delivering comprehensive, connected solutions across the manufacturing enterprise. We lead the way with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled expertise. Discover more at www.mastercam.com, follow us on LinkedIn, and join the conversation with #mastercam.

