Mastercam Expands Global Footprint Through Strategic Swedish Integration

TOLLAND, Conn., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastercam, the world's leading CAD/CAM software provider and part of the Sandvik Group, announced today the completion of a strategic acquisition to strengthen its market presence across Sweden and Norway. The company has acquired Advanced Mechanical Engineering AB (AME) in Sweden, a longtime channel partner with decades of CAD/CAM industry expertise.

This acquisition integrates the extensive regional knowledge and customer relationships of the trusted channel partner directly into Mastercam's operations, enhancing customer support and service delivery across these key markets.

Expanding Market Reach with Experienced Partners

Advanced Mechanical Engineering AB (AME) has served as a trusted Mastercam Channel Partner in Sweden and Norway for over 30 years, delivering comprehensive CAD/CAM solutions and technical support to Swedish and Norwegian manufacturers. Following the acquisition, AME will be known as Mastercam Sverige, reinforcing Mastercam's commitment to localized support and service.

"This integration is about more than growth–it is about strengthening our connection to manufacturers across EMEA," said Stuart Adams, Regional Executive Director-EMEA at Mastercam. "By combining AME's deep local expertise with Mastercam's global resources, we are ensuring customers in Sweden and Norway receive faster, more tailored support and solutions that truly reflect their needs."

Setting a New Standard for Local Support and Responsiveness

This international acquisition strategy represents Mastercam's commitment to providing unparalleled local customer support and service excellence as a key market differentiator. By transitioning from a traditional channel partner model to direct operations in these strategic markets, Mastercam can now offer customers immediate access to technical expertise, accelerated problem resolution, and customized training programs delivered by in-market specialists who understand local manufacturing requirements and industry practices.

This direct customer relationship approach aligns with Mastercam's broader growth objectives of combining organic innovation with strategic acquisitions to expand market reach and enhance customer service capabilities. As part of Sandvik's digital manufacturing portfolio, Mastercam continues to advance connected manufacturing processes and provide comprehensive support to manufacturers worldwide.

About Mastercam

Shaping the Future of Manufacturing®, Mastercam is the world's leading provider of CAD/CAM solutions. As part of Sandvik, we empower manufacturers to enhance productivity, streamline processes, and drive innovation. With a global network of resellers and an extensive developer community, Mastercam continues to set industry standards by delivering comprehensive, connected solutions across the manufacturing enterprise. We lead the way with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled expertise. Discover more at www.mastercam.com, follow us on LinkedIn, and join the conversation with #mastercam.

About Sandvik Group

Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offerings include equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2024 the Group had approximately 41,000 employees and revenues of about SEK 123 billion in about 150 countries within continuing operations.

