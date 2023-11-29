Mastercard Inc. Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, Estimated ICT Budget, and Major ICT Contracts

News provided by

Research and Markets

29 Nov, 2023, 14:30 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mastercard Inc. - Digital transformation strategies" company profile has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


This report provides insight into Mastercard's fintech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.

Mastercard Inc (Mastercard) is a payment and technology company, which deals with clearing, authorization, and settlement of payment transactions. It offers a wide range of payment solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, and commercial cards; digital payments, real-time account-based payments, and payment system security; transaction services such as cross-border and domestic transactions.

Mastercard also provides value-added services such as loyalty and rewards and advisory services such as consulting, analytics, and implementation services. Mastercard serves individuals, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, merchants, governments, and other organizations. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

In May 2023, Mastercard launched a new Data and Services (D&S) Hub in Malaysia to serve the Asia-Pacific region. The Hub enables businesses and governments across region with advanced capabilities in areas such as cybersecurity, digital transformation, and credit risk. The Hub will also provide career opportunities and upskilling for emerging talent and graduates.

In March 2023, Mastercard partnered with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) to build Cyber Innovation Hub. The facility aims to build a cyber-ready workforce in Malaysia, by leveraging Mastercard's cybersecurity expertise alongside UTM's education infrastructure to offer skills training, and courses on cybersecurity to students and mid-career professionals.

Scope

  • Mastercard is tapping the power of AI technologies to offers products and services that protect customers from financial fraud and allow them to focus on customer service. By leveraging AI technologies Mastercard aims to help its enterprise customers reduce transaction-level fraud, credit risk, and loan defaults and prevent fraudulent healthcare claims. Mastercard's AI-driven fraud detection software models analyse billions of transactions for suspicious and fraudulent transactions across industries.
  • Mastercard's open banking platform enables data providers and third parties to access, transmit and manage consumer data to improve their experience. The platform enables consumers to have choice of financial services, providing them the ability to access, control and benefit from the use of their data, as well as an improved payment experience. Its digital identity solutions provide seamless digital experiences and secure digital payments across individuals, devices, and accounts.
  • Mastercard uses its data assets, infrastructure, and platforms to create a range of products and services for its customers, its Privacy by Design and Data by Design processes ensures privacy, security, and data controls in all its products and services, focus on protecting customers' and individuals' data. It offers services across data analytics, data processing, cyber and intelligence, loyalty, consulting, and marketing to help enterprise clients drive business outcomes.

Reasons to Buy

  • Gain insights into Mastercard's tech operations.
  • Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.
  • Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.
  • Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, investments, and acquisition strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • Digital Transformation Strategy
  • Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
  • Technology Focus
  • Technology Initiatives
  • Investment
  • Acquisitions
  • Partnership and Investment Network Map
  • ICT Budget and Contracts
  • Key Executives
  • Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • ZainTech
  • Network International
  • Goals101.ai
  • Envisible
  • R3
  • Binance
  • Immersve
  • Bakkt
  • Microsoft
  • Interos
  • NAPS
  • Copal
  • Dapi
  • Sabre
  • Conferma Pay
  • HyperPay


For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m3tmqe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Estonia Construction Industry Report 2023: Market to Shrink by 5.3% in Real Terms in 2023, Owing to Headwinds Caused by Elevated Inflation Rates - Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027

Estonia Construction Industry Report 2023: Market to Shrink by 5.3% in Real Terms in 2023, Owing to Headwinds Caused by Elevated Inflation Rates - Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027

The "Estonia Construction Market Size, Trend Analysis by Sector, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to...
Morocco Construction Industry Report 2023: Market to Decline 1.5% in 2023, Owing Primarily to Weakness in the Residential and Commercial Sectors - Analysis by Sector, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027

Morocco Construction Industry Report 2023: Market to Decline 1.5% in 2023, Owing Primarily to Weakness in the Residential and Commercial Sectors - Analysis by Sector, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027

The "Morocco Construction Market Size, Trend Analysis by Sector, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.