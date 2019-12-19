MasterClass Announces Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson to Teach Scientific Thinking and Communication

"Neil is an outstanding scientific communicator," said David Rogier, co-founder and CEO of MasterClass. "As Neil mentions in his class, he's never allowed a look under-the-hood to the processes behind his methods of thinking and communicating. He provides so much insight for our members to use in their everyday lives."

Tyson is an astrophysicist with the American Museum of Natural History, host of the hit radio and Emmy-nominated TV show "StarTalk" and the New York Times best-selling author of "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" and "Accessory to War: The Unspoken Alliance Between Astrophysics and the Military." Tyson's professional research interests are broad, and include star formation, exploding stars, dwarf galaxies, and the Milky Way structure. Tyson obtains his data from the Hubble Space Telescope, as well as from telescopes in California, New Mexico, Arizona, and in the Andes Mountains of Chile. Tyson is also the first occupant of the Frederick P. Rose Directorship of the Hayden Planetarium.

"I can guarantee you that the most important moments of your life are decided not by what you know, but by how you think," said Tyson. "The goal here is to train your mind to question the world around you and to question what others say. If you are hungry to learn and care about what is actually true in the world, my MasterClass is for you."

Designed for anyone who wants to think critically and communicate more clearly and convincingly, Tyson's MasterClass will focus on strategies for thinking about and conveying scientific truths. Using a range of captivating examples, the class will give students a look inside Tyson's brilliant mind, offering tools that can be implemented when learning any number of scientific subjects. Tyson will touch on strategies for scientific thinking, including making predictions, identifying truths and biases, and approaching new information with healthy skepticism. In later lessons, he will focus on strategies for communication of objective truths, offering insights on giving presentations and sharing personal truths. From mastering a soundbite to framing their overall message, these strategies for communication will leave students feeling empowered to present their thoughts in day-to-day life.

Tyson's MasterClass joins the 75+ classes taught by world-renowned instructors on culinary arts, photography, writing, performance, and much more. Each MasterClass has digestible video lessons sized to fit into any part of your day and cinematic visuals with close-up, hands-on demonstrations that make you feel one-on-one with the instructor. The All-Access Pass gives you access to every MasterClass and new ones as they launch. Learn on the go with mobile apps or in the comfort of your home with Apple TV. Subscribe to greatness at MasterClass.com .

