MasterClass Announces Bestselling Author Michael Lewis' Class on Telling a Great Story

SAN FRANCISCO, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best, today announced that New York Times bestselling author Michael Lewis will teach a class on how to tell a great story. Using some of his greatest successes as examples, including Moneyball and The Big Short, Lewis will teach members how to hook an audience right off the top, develop story ideas, build excitement, structure narratives, simplify complex topics, and make just about anything interesting—from a book to a speech to cocktail party conversation. The class is available now exclusively on MasterClass , where subscribers have unlimited access to all 200+ instructors with an annual membership.

In this three-part series, Lewis will teach members the elements of storytelling, including how to find their voice, idea, characters and story structure from start to finish. He will share techniques on how members can practice their story before debuting it to a wider audience, overcome writer's block and create an environment conducive to writing. Lewis will also take members behind the scenes of his most iconic books, as he shares exclusive stories with the real-life characters William "Billy" Beane from Moneyball and Charity Dean from The Premonition: A Pandemic Story, and talks to them on camera for the first time. In a bonus episode, Lewis will talk to the executive director of a nonprofit about how to craft a concrete and compelling narrative that connects at an emotional level and persuades others to create a better world.

"Storytelling is a muscle that can improve your whole life. If you learn how to tell a story better, it gives you powers you didn't have in all sorts of places," Lewis said. "In this class, I'll teach members how to tell a story to enhance their lives in all kinds of ways. It's not just for writers, but for anyone who wants to get better at telling stories."

Lewis has garnered widespread acclaim for his impactful contributions to the world of finance, sports and investigative storytelling over the past 34 years. He's written more than 20 books, including three that were adapted into Oscar-nominated films—Moneyball, The Blind Side and The Big Short. Lewis has won numerous honors, including the Gerald Loeb Award for Distinguished Business and Financial Journalism and the National Business Book Award.

