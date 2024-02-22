MasterClass Announces Mark Cuban's Class on Winning Big in Business

Billionaire entrepreneur provides exclusive access to secrets of his self-made success, including winning strategies from the Dallas Mavericks, Shark Tank and Cost Plus Drugs

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best, today announced that billionaire investor and disruptive entrepreneur Mark Cuban will teach a class on how to win big in business. Members will get insights from Cuban that aren't taught in traditional business school curriculums, including how to find million-dollar opportunities, grow businesses and cash out big. The class is available now exclusively on MasterClass , where subscribers have unlimited access to all 200+ instructors with an annual membership.

In this class, Cuban will detail his thought process and deliberation in business, focusing on how MasterClass members can spot opportunities for disruption where others do not. He'll also share his thinking behind some pivotal career moments, including:

Why he sold his majority stake of the Dallas Mavericks while staying on as president of basketball operations

Why he chose not to run for president of the United States , and why he's never contributed to a political action committee

, and why he's never contributed to a political action committee How Cost Plus Drugs has disrupted a legacy industry and is making life-saving prescriptions affordable for millions of Americans

His method for evaluating potential investments on Shark Tank—members will meet real-life contestants and learn how Cuban took their sales to upwards of a million dollars

Members will learn strategies for maximizing time efficiency and how to improve their elevator pitch in just a matter of minutes. They'll also learn the importance of building the right team to outsmart the competition, how to cultivate trustworthy and beloved brands and how to engineer businesses for profitable sales.

"People fail in business because they don't know what they're doing," Cuban said. "I partnered with MasterClass because I want members to meet and exceed every goal in business they've ever had. I'll teach members how to find their edge so that they can create successful businesses."

Cuban has been a natural entrepreneur since age 12, when he sold garbage bags door-to-door. With a knack for creating companies and selling them, Cuban is known for being a tech pioneer during the dot-com boom, cofounding Broadcast.com, which he later sold to Yahoo for billions. A colorful personality and leading investor on ABC's hit television series Shark Tank, he prides himself on helping entrepreneurs and business owners succeed. Cuban acquired the Dallas Mavericks in 2000 and has taken the organization from a local NBA franchise to a billion-dollar business. He sold majority ownership in 2023 but still retains a significant stake in the team.

