MasterClass Announces Entertainment Icon RuPaul to Teach Self-Expression and Authenticity

"RuPaul is fearless — defying norms and breaking rules," said David Rogier, co-founder and CEO of MasterClass. "Ru's MasterClass teaches every single one of us how to celebrate who we are, how to persevere, how to take risks and how to own our fears. This class will change how you live your life."

Being credited for bringing drag into the spotlight and named "the world's most famous drag queen" by Fortune Magazine in 2019, RuPaul has taken the world by storm since becoming a popular fixture in New York City nightlife and releasing his debut single, "Supermodel (You Better Work)," in 1993. The actor, model, singer, songwriter and TV personality has paved his way into global superstardom using his mantra "love yourself." Throughout his 35-year career, RuPaul has released 14 studio albums and three books, hosted his own talk show, The RuPaul Show on VH1 for over 100 episodes and has made countless appearances in TV and films including To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything!, Julie Newmar and more. Since 2009, RuPaul has produced and hosted critically acclaimed RuPaul's Drag Race, winning six Primetime Emmy Awards and inspiring several spin-off series, including RuPaul's Drag U and RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars. In 2017, RuPaul was named one of TIME's most influential people in the world.

"How can you love, if you can't love yourself?" said RuPaul. "My MasterClass will show you how to find the deepest level of yourself, own who you are and have the confidence to work the runway of life."

Delivered with his signature humor and larger-than-life personality, RuPaul's MasterClass is an intimate and candid look into his journey to self-love and self-betterment. As a prominent figure and supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, RuPaul has fought for equality and promotes the message of embracing and accepting one's uniqueness. He will show students of all ages, races, genders, and sexualities, how to tune into inner frequency by incorporating stillness, meditation and personal inventory. He'll also share personal secrets on owning a room and cultivating a tribe, and why it's important to identify mentors and pay it forward. In a deeply personal lesson, RuPaul shares past trauma in his own life and how it relates to his process of self-betterment, offering advice on how to deal with shame, trauma, and hard emotions. RuPaul will also sit down with long-time costume collaborator, Zaldy, to deconstruct previous runway looks the duo has created. In bonus lessons, RuPaul's makeup artist David Petruschin transforms into drag alter-ego Raven, and RuPaul shares insights and makeup lessons for all, from painting dramatic eyes to contouring.

RuPaul's MasterClass joins the 75+ classes taught by world-renowned instructors on culinary arts, photography, writing, performance, and much more. Each MasterClass has digestible video lessons sized to fit into any part of your day and cinematic visuals with close-up, hands-on demonstrations that make you feel one-on-one with the instructor. The All-Access Pass gives you access to every MasterClass and new ones as they launch. Learn on the go with mobile apps or in the comfort of your home with Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV. Subscribe to greatness at MasterClass.com .

