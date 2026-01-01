MasterClass Launches a Class on Dopamine to Help Members Balance Pleasure and Pain in an Overloaded World

Stanford addiction psychiatrist and bestselling author teaches members how to reset their brain's reward system and feel in control in the new year

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best, today announced the launch of Dopamine: Take Your Brain Back with Dr. Anna Lembke. A professor of psychiatry and chief of the Stanford Addiction Clinic, Lembke is the bestselling author of Dopamine Nation and a leading voice on how modern life impacts our brain chemistry. In this class, she helps members understand what's happening inside their brains when they engage in compulsive overconsumption—and offers a simple, science-backed plan to feel clearer, more grounded and back in control. The class is available now exclusively on MasterClass , where subscribers have unlimited access to all 200+ instructors with an annual membership.

Dr. Anna Lembke for MasterClass.

In the class, members will learn how dopamine, the brain's motivation molecule, shapes how they focus, make choices, and experience pleasure. Lembke breaks down how everyday habits like endless scrolling, binge-watching, overworking and snacking on sugar flood the brain with dopamine, leaving us more distracted, anxious and exhausted over time. Through accessible neuroscience, personal stories and patient experiences, she shows members how to identify what's hijacking their focus and walks them through a 30-Day Dopamine Reset—a powerful plan to pause compulsive behaviors, rebalance the brain and rebuild lasting motivation.

By the end of the class, members will have the tools to help them feel more energized, focused and connected, including:

A clear checklist of early signs of dopamine overload like brain fog, low energy, irritability and a loss of interest in activities they used to enjoy; members will learn to spot when their reward system is out of balance and what steps are needed to course-correct.

like brain fog, low energy, irritability and a loss of interest in activities they used to enjoy; members will learn to spot when their reward system is out of balance and what steps are needed to course-correct. A guided 30-Day Dopamine Reset plan with step-by-step instructions—from choosing one habit to abstain from to navigating the first days of withdrawal to tracking mood and energy changes over time.

with step-by-step instructions—from choosing one habit to abstain from to navigating the first days of withdrawal to tracking mood and energy changes over time. Concrete habit-change tools such as deleting apps, creating "no scroll" zones at home or using timers to build in recovery periods to help reduce mindless consumption and make intentional behavior easier.

such as deleting apps, creating "no scroll" zones at home or using timers to build in recovery periods to help reduce mindless consumption and make intentional behavior easier. A set of practices that resets reward pathways naturally, including ending a shower with 30 seconds of cold water, doing moderate exercise, deep breathing and journaling designed to build mental strength and improve baseline mood.

"The world is engineered for overconsumption, and we all need a way to reclaim our time, attention and joy," Lembke said. "Through this class, I hope members will recognize that change is possible—and that by using novel and sometimes counterintuitive ways to reset our brain's reward pathways, we can restore balance, rediscover motivation, and take joy in the things that truly matter."

MasterClass is the streaming platform that provides the insights, tools and lived experiences of the world's best so that members can become their best at work and in life. An annual membership provides unlimited access to 200+ instructors and classes in a variety of formats and subjects, including business and leadership, communication, health and wellness, writing and more—available anytime, anywhere, on mobile, tablet, desktop, Apple TV®, Android™TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku® players and devices. Get negotiation tactics from Chris Voss. Win big in business with Mark Cuban. Cook with Gordon Ramsay. Write with Shonda Rhimes. Learn how to navigate relationships with Esther Perel or make bold choices with Samuel L. Jackson. MasterClass On Call and MasterClass Certificates are separate product offerings for personalized learning: MasterClass On Call lets members practice and prepare for high-stakes conversations with AI roleplays and real-time coaching from the AI of the world's best, while MasterClass Certificates , developed with leading companies, equip learners with in-demand skills to adapt and thrive in fast-changing careers. For organizations, MasterClass at Work provides flexible training solutions that teach holistic and core skills for employees at all levels.

