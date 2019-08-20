MasterClass Announces Four-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles to Teach Gymnastics Fundamentals

"Just last week, Simone proved once again that she's the world's best gymnast," said David Rogier, co-founder and CEO of MasterClass. "In her class, Simone not only teaches gymnastics fundamentals and her techniques, she speaks about how she (and you) can overcome fear to become truly great. We are thrilled to have Simone be part of MasterClass."

An athlete capable of superhuman feats, Biles won her sixth U.S. All-Around Title – the first female in nearly 70 years to win six U.S. All-Around titles – at the 2019 U.S. Gymnastic Championships and, in the process, unleashed two historic new moves becoming the first female gymnast to land a triple-twist and the first person in history to land a double-twisting double somersault beam dismount. Biles also took the gymnastics world by storm when she swept the 2016 Summer Olympics, where she won gold medals for team, individual all-around, vault, and floor routine, as well as a bronze for the balance beam. By winning four gold medals, Biles set the American record for the most gold medals won in women's gymnastics at a single Olympic Games. Biles is the first woman to win four World All-Around titles, including three consecutively, the first American to medal in every event at World's and the first female to do so in more than 30 years, and holds the most gold medals in World Championships history. Widely regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts of all-time, Biles has also earned the rare distinction of having skills named after her in two disciplines – floor and vault – both named "The Biles." And, at only 22 years old, Biles earned a spot on TIME magazine's list of the Most Influential People in the World in 2017, is a two-time Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year, was recognized as the Most Dominant Athlete of 2018 by ESPN, and earned the Associated Press' Female Athlete of the Year in 2016.

"I have benefited from great coaching throughout my career and I am excited to share tips and insights in my MasterClass to help other coaches and athletes as they pursue their gymnastics goals," said Biles. "As part of my MasterClass, I spend time in the gym breaking down some of the best skills and drills – from basics to advanced – and I also cover the mental part of training. It takes a lot of work, but with practice and confidence you can accomplish your dreams, too."

For intermediate gymnasts and gymnastics coaches and parents, Biles's course offers the unique opportunity to receive personal instruction on gymnastics fundamentals and techniques from one of the sport's biggest legends. Through demonstrations, detailed graphics and voice-over video analysis, Simone breaks down how to learn, practice and perfect fundamental and advanced skills in all four artistic gymnastics events: vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor routine. From practical lessons to fundamental techniques, gymnasts and coaches alike will learn how to excel to the next level of the sport.

MasterClass continues to expand and grow its catalogue of categories, bringing leading instructors to its engaged base of subscribers. MasterClass provides a library of educational, inspiring, and engaging content you can't find anywhere else. With more than 60 classes that dive into processes, techniques, and philosophies, MasterClass helps students progress more rapidly towards their own mastery, explore new passions, and learn new skills. It offers a unique learning experience—including video lessons, course materials, peer interaction, and more. Students can subscribe for unlimited access to all new and existing classes through the All-Access Pass for $180 per year. The course can be accessed online at www.masterclass.com, the MasterClass mobile app for iOS and Android, and Apple TV.

Embed & view the trailer for Simone Biles's MasterClass below:

https://youtu.be/kmrvlc3g16Q

Download stills here:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/kmg1yg3s9cyhqe7/AABbfbpxUn8ITlCFr3F-Gpcfa?dl=0

Credit: Courtesy of MasterClass

ABOUT MASTERCLASS

Founded in 2015, MasterClass started with the idea that everyone should have "access to genius." The online education platform provides affordable, engaging, and inspirational online classes taught by world-renowned instructors, making it possible for anyone to learn from the best.

MasterClass's current roster of courses includes:

Business: Howard Schultz (business leadership)

Culinary Arts: Gordon Ramsay (cooking), Alice Waters (home cooking), Thomas Keller (cooking techniques), Wolfgang Puck (cooking), Dominique Ansel (French pastry), James Suckling (wine appreciation), Aaron Franklin (Texas BBQ), Massimo Bottura (Italian cooking)

Film and Television: Werner Herzog (filmmaking), Martin Scorsese (filmmaking), Ron Howard (directing), Spike Lee (filmmaking), Mira Nair (independent filmmaking), Jodie Foster (filmmaking), Ken Burns (documentary filmmaking), Helen Mirren (acting), Samuel L. Jackson (acting), Judd Apatow (comedy), Aaron Sorkin (screenwriting), Shonda Rhimes (writing for television), Natalie Portman (acting), David Lynch (creativity and filmmaking)

Music and Entertainment: Steve Martin (comedy), Christina Aguilera (singing), Usher (performance), Reba McEntire (country music), Herbie Hancock (jazz), Deadmau5 (music production), Armin van Buuren (dance music), Hans Zimmer (film scoring), Tom Morello (electric guitar), Carlos Santana (art and soul of guitar), Timbaland (producing and beatmaking), Penn & Teller (magic), Itzhak Perlman (violin)

Writing: James Patterson (writing), David Mamet (dramatic writing), Judy Blume (writing), Malcolm Gladwell (writing), R.L. Stine (writing for young audiences), Margaret Atwood (creative writing), Dan Brown (writing thrillers), Neil Gaiman (storytelling), Billy Collins (poetry), David Baldacci (writing thrillers), Joyce Carol Oates (short story writing)

Photography: Annie Leibovitz (photography), Jimmy Chin (adventure photography)

Design and Fashion: Frank Gehry (architecture), Diane von Furstenberg (how to build a fashion brand), Marc Jacobs (fashion design)

Sports and Games: Serena Williams (tennis), Stephen Curry (shooting, ball-handling, and scoring), Garry Kasparov (chess), Daniel Negreanu (poker), Phil Ivey (poker strategy), Simone Biles (gymnastics)

Politics and Society: Jane Goodall (conservation), Bob Woodward (investigative journalism), Karl Rove and David Axelrod (political campaign strategy), Paul Krugman (economics and society)

Science and Technology: Chris Hadfield (space exploration), Will Wright (game design)

For more information, please visit www.masterclass.com.

Follow MasterClass:

Twitter @masterclass

Instagram @masterclass

Facebook @masterclassofficial



Follow Simone Biles:

Twitter @Simone_Biles

Instagram @simonebiles

Facebook @simonebiles

SOURCE MasterClass

Related Links

http://www.masterclass.com

