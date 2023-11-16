MasterClass Announces Jay Shetty to Teach How to Navigate Life's Inevitable Changes

Shetty and a panel of behavioral science experts teach practices and methods
to use when change is difficult and overwhelming

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass, the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best, today announced a class on how to navigate change. In this class, global bestselling author, award-winning podcast host of On Purpose, and purpose-driven entrepreneur Jay Shetty—alongside renowned experts Katy Milkman, Maya Shankar and David Kessler—will teach MasterClass members how to navigate change more successfully, embrace uncertainty, and view change as an opportunity instead of an obstacle. The class is available now exclusively on MasterClass, where subscribers have unlimited access to all 185+ instructors with an annual membership.

Jay Shetty for MasterClass
Jay Shetty for MasterClass

In this class, Shetty and behavioral science experts will help members grow by teaching them how to embrace change in all its variety, whether it's a career change, relationships, or dealing with grief or loss. Lessons include:

  • Why Change Is Difficult: Shetty talks with award-winning behavioral scientist Katy Milkman about different barriers to change, such as present bias, procrastination and planning fallacy, teaching members how to break down barriers to change habits.   
  • How to Make Better Decisions: Shetty introduces members to the five stages of change—learn, experiment, perform, struggle and thrive—to help guide them in making better decisions with changes.
  • How to Overcome Uncertainty: Shetty sits down with cognitive scientist Maya Shankar to discuss how  fear is a natural reaction to change, and to teach practical steps members can take when they do not have control of the change happening in their lives.
  • How to Strengthen Resilience: Shetty dives into the challenges of grief with David Kessler, author, public speaker, and death and grieving expert. Together they discuss how grief relates to change and can come in different forms, whether it's the death of a loved one, a breakup or a job loss.

"From living as a monk to working in business to being an author and coach, I've been through so many changes in life," Shetty said. "I've often wished that somewhere I could find a guidebook to help me deal with change. That's what this class is designed to do. Members will get clarity on how to approach the uncertainties in their lives, and they'll walk away with the ability to see change as a beautiful guide and teacher, no matter how uncomfortable it may feel."

Shetty is a global bestselling author, award-winning podcast host and thought leader in the fields of personal growth and mindfulness. His transformative journey has led him to a life of purpose as he spent years in India exploring ancient wisdom and meditation practices. With his engaging and relatable approach, Shetty has captivated millions through his inspirational videos, podcasts and writings.

MasterClass is the streaming platform that provides the insights, tools and lived experiences of the world's best so you can become your best. In as little as 10 minutes, you can gain new skills that can be applied immediately. With an annual membership, you get unlimited access to 185+ instructors and classes through flexible formats for any way you like to learn. Shift the way you see and experience the world through a wide range of subjects, including business and leadership, writing, cooking, acting, sports and more. Cook with Gordon Ramsay. Write with Shonda Rhimes. Get negotiation tactics from Chris Voss. Learn how to navigate relationships with Esther Perel or make bold choices with Samuel L. Jackson. Original Series provides a new way to learn through quick, 30-minute, highly engaging episodic stories designed to change the way members see the world. With MasterClass at Work, companies can develop durable skills that transform employees into future-ready leaders through cinematic lessons and life-changing stories taught by the world's best. Each MasterClass offering is available at home or on the go on mobile, tablet, desktop, Apple TV®, Android™TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku® players and devices.

