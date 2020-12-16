MasterClass Announces Renowned Artist Jeff Koons to Teach Art and Creativity

"As the most commercially successful contemporary artist of our time, Jeff 's work reflects our innate desires for connection, and understanding" said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "In his MasterClass, he asks members to shed any doubt, and trust in their instincts. Anyone interested in the creative process or who has a desire to create something can learn from Jeff's approach to art."

A must-have for any aspiring creator, Koons' MasterClass offers an exclusive look into his world-renowned production of artworks through traditional, conceptual and technological art-making. Members will learn how to turn everyday experiences into art, work with source material, explore the power of scale, understand the emotional resonance of color and communicate through texture and technology. Breaking down the construction of his iconic Balloon Dog in a special case study, Koons will illustrate how form can contain meaning, and how a simple balloon can transform into a monumental and unforgettable work of art. Artists and non-artists alike will be inspired as Koons reflects on his work and personal experiences that have influenced the iconography of some of his most memorable creations.

Longtime admirers of Koons' art will be especially excited to step into his stoneworking facility for a sneak peek at Pink Ballerina, a never-before-seen sculpture that has been in the works for nearly a decade. Through this exclusive look, Koons will share the inspiration behind the new sculpture and the innovative technology making it possible. Members will leave this class inspired to harness their artistic voice, make creative decisions with intentionality and use their art to find deeper meaning in experience and touch the world.

"Art can be a vehicle that lets us transcend the self and through generosity lets us share this transcendence with the external world," Koons said. "In my MasterClass, I'm going to ask you to be courageous, confident and not think of art as the finished product but as a process of becoming something vaster."

Over the past 35 years, Koons has become one of the most popular, influential and important artists of the postwar generation. Since his first solo exhibition in 1980, Koons has become one of the most exhibited artists throughout the world in major galleries and institutions. Koons' art was the subject of a major exhibition organized by the Whitney Museum of American Art titled Jeff Koons: A Retrospective (2014), which also traveled to the Centre Pompidou Paris (2014–2015). In 2019, Koons unveiled one of his largest sculptures to date, Bouquet of Tulips, featuring a colossal hand holding balloon tulips, which is permanently installed in the gardens of the Champs-Élysées in Paris, next to the Petit Palais.

Koons is best known for his iconic sculptures, including Balloon Dog (1994-2000) and Rabbit (1986). His monumental floral sculpture, Puppy (1992), was shown at Rockefeller Center, and is installed in front of Guggenheim Bilbao in Spain. Koons has received numerous awards and honors in recognition of his cultural achievements. Notably, he received the Governor's Award for the Arts Distinguished Arts Award from Pennsylvania Council on the Arts; he was promoted by President Jacques Chirac from Chevalier to Officier of the French Legion of Honor for his ongoing strengthening of relations between France and the United States; and he received the State Department's Medal of the Arts for his outstanding commitment to the Art in Embassies Program and international cultural exchange, an honor presented by then-Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Embed & view the trailer here:

https://youtu.be/WhICVnfwcpE

Download stills here:

https://brandfolder.com/s/s89ps7p5mf7crrj4j8vf5sr

Credit: Courtesy of MasterClass

ABOUT MASTERCLASS:

Launched in 2015, MasterClass is the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best. With an annual membership, subscribers get unlimited access to 100+ instructors and classes across a wide range of subjects, including Arts & Entertainment, Business, Design & Style, Sports & Gaming, Writing and more. Step into Anna Wintour's office, Ron Finley's garden and Neil Gaiman's writing retreat. Get inspired by RuPaul, perfect your pitch with Shonda Rhimes, and discover your inner negotiator with Chris Voss. Each class features about 20 video lessons, at an average of 10 minutes per lesson. You can learn on your own terms—in bite-size pieces or in a single binge. Cinematic visuals and close-up, hands-on demonstrations make you feel like you're one-on-one with the instructors, while the downloadable instructor guides help reinforce your learning. Stream thousands of lessons anywhere, anytime, on mobile, tablet, desktop, Apple TV®, Android™ TV, Amazon Fire TV® and Roku® players and devices.

Follow MasterClass:

Twitter @masterclass

Instagram @masterclass

Facebook @masterclassofficial

Follow Jeff Koons:

Twitter @jeffkoons

Instagram @jeffkoons

Facebook @jeffkoons

Media Contacts:

Alyssa Bergerson, MasterClass

[email protected]

Daniel Coffey, R&C/PMK

[email protected]

Wey Lin, R&C/PMK

[email protected]

SOURCE MasterClass