MasterClass Announces People Intelligence: Read, Lead and Influence Any Room

Behavioral researcher Vanessa Van Edwards shares the science behind charisma, body language and cues that build trust, authority and confidence

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best, today announced People Intelligence: Read, Lead and Influence Any Room with bestselling author, Harvard instructor and behavioral researcher Vanessa Van Edwards. Known for decoding the hidden cues that drive connection and trust, Van Edwards teaches members research-backed tools to help them show up with clarity, presence and influence in any setting. The class is available now exclusively on MasterClass , where subscribers have unlimited access to 200+ instructors with an annual membership.

Van Edwards draws on nearly two decades of research to reveal how simple adjustments in posture, tone, eye contact and timing can transform first impressions and shift how others respond. Members will learn how to communicate with intention and read people with precision—in person and online—whether preparing for a high-stakes meeting, leading a team or aiming to be taken more seriously at work.

Key lessons from the class include:

Make a Killer First Impression: Master the "Triple Threat"—open hand gestures, eye contact and broad posture—to command respect in the first five minutes of any interaction. Members will learn how to walk into a room or hop on Zoom and immediately project warmth, confidence and credibility through subtle but powerful nonverbal cues.

Master the "Triple Threat"—open hand gestures, eye contact and broad posture—to command respect in the first five minutes of any interaction. Members will learn how to walk into a room or hop on Zoom and immediately project warmth, confidence and credibility through subtle but powerful nonverbal cues. Decode Hidden Emotions: Recognize the seven universal facial expressions that reveal what people are really thinking, even when their words don't match. Members will learn how to spot fleeting microexpressions of fear, anger or joy to better navigate interviews, negotiations and tough conversations.

Recognize the seven universal facial expressions that reveal what people are really thinking, even when their words don't match. Members will learn how to spot fleeting microexpressions of fear, anger or joy to better navigate interviews, negotiations and tough conversations. Act, Move and Speak Like a Leader: Apply five "Power Cues"—fronting, mirroring, leaning, leveling and nonverbal bridging—to physically align with others and amplify your presence. Members will learn how small, intentional movements can increase influence and make their leadership style more magnetic.

Apply five "Power Cues"—fronting, mirroring, leaning, leveling and nonverbal bridging—to physically align with others and amplify your presence. Members will learn how small, intentional movements can increase influence and make their leadership style more magnetic. Refine Your Voice With AI: Leverage AI-assisted tools to get real-time feedback on pitch, tone and vocal delivery. Members will learn how to train their voice to sound more confident and clear, replacing uptalk and vocal fry with strong, credible patterns that build authority.

Leverage AI-assisted tools to get real-time feedback on pitch, tone and vocal delivery. Members will learn how to train their voice to sound more confident and clear, replacing uptalk and vocal fry with strong, credible patterns that build authority. Balance Warmth and Competence: Combine trust-building cues with signals of credibility to strike the charisma sweet spot. Members will learn how to project approachability with micro-movements like nods and smiles while using concise language and confident posture to show leadership strength.

"If you've ever felt overlooked or underestimated, this class is for you," Van Edwards said. "Influence doesn't come from being the loudest in the room—it comes from showing up with clarity, intention and the right cues. Members will learn how to master those cues and lead every room they walk into."

About MasterClass:

MasterClass is the streaming platform that provides the insights, tools and lived experiences of the world's best so that members can become their best at work and in life. An annual membership provides unlimited access to 200+ instructors and classes in a variety of formats and subjects, including business and leadership, communication, health and wellness, writing and more—available anytime, anywhere, on mobile, tablet, desktop, Apple TV®, Android™TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku® players and devices. Get negotiation tactics from Chris Voss. Win big in business with Mark Cuban. Cook with Gordon Ramsay. Write with Shonda Rhimes. Learn how to navigate relationships with Esther Perel or make bold choices with Samuel L. Jackson. MasterClass On Call and MasterClass Certificates are separate product offerings for personalized learning— MasterClass On Call lets members practice and prepare for high-stakes conversations with AI roleplays and real-time coaching from the AI of the world's best, while MasterClass Certificates , developed with leading companies, equip learners with in-demand skills to adapt and thrive in fast-changing careers. For organizations, MasterClass at Work provides flexible training solutions that teach holistic and core skills for employees at all levels.

