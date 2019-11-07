MasterClass Announces SPANX® Founder and Self-Made Billionaire Sara Blakely To Teach Entrepreneurship

"Sara went from selling fax machines door-to-door to becoming the world's youngest female self-made billionaire," said David Rogier, co-founder and CEO of MasterClass. "She saw a need and completely re-invented an entire product category with SPANX. We're thrilled to have her on the platform to share an inspiring, in-depth look at her success, as well as key principles and practical advice."

A pioneer of the shapewear industry and the sole owner of her company, Blakely is the epitome of a self-made entrepreneur. She's an inventor, innovator and the founder of SPANX, an apparel company that sells undergarments, leggings, swimwear, maternity wear, and more. Since its inception, she grew the company into a billion-dollar business selling products worldwide in over 60 countries. In 2012, Blakely was named the world's youngest self-made female billionaire by Forbes Magazine and one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People. More recently, she was included in Forbes' 2019 America's Richest Self-Made Women list. Blakely is an advocate for women all over the world and, in 2006, launched the SPANX by Sara Blakely Foundation to empower women through education, entrepreneurship and the arts.

"When I started SPANX, I had never taken a business class or worked in retail. I was able to revolutionize an industry because of the lessons I learned and practiced early in my life," Blakely said. "In my MasterClass, I share those lessons – like finding your purpose, cultivating courage and developing an entrepreneurial mindset. I also share my successes along with my failures, which will hopefully inspire and encourage anyone to go out there and give it a try. It's what it's all about."

Blakely's class will offer an in-depth look into her entrepreneurial journey founding SPANX. Designed for aspiring and current entrepreneurs or business and sales leaders, Blakely will take students through each step of developing a successful business, from ideating a new product to working with manufacturers to building an empowering company culture that embraces learning from failure. The class will feature case studies for a deeper dive into Blakely's business practices and what helped drive SPANX to be a billion-dollar global brand. In 'Sara's Survival Guide,' Blakely will also offer personal insights into how to navigate emotional ups and downs, from building a support system to managing self-doubt.

Sara Blakely's latest MasterClass joins the 65+ classes taught by world-renowned instructors on culinary arts, photography, writing, performance, and much more. Each MasterClass has digestible video lessons sized to fit into any part of your day and cinematic visuals with close-up, hands-on demonstrations that make you feel one-on-one with the instructor. The All-Access Pass gives you access to every MasterClass and new ones as they launch. Learn on the go with mobile apps or in the comfort of your home theater with Apple TV. Subscribe to greatness at MasterClass.com .

