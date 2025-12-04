MasterClass Announces The New Rules of Business with Kim Kardashian

Offers members an exclusive look at the mindset behind Kardashian's billion-dollar brands and her Ten Kimmandments to building a modern empire

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best, today announced the launch of The New Rules of Business: The Ten Kimmandments with Kim Kardashian. Drawing on every chapter of her journey, Kardashian opens up about the mindset, playbook and strategic decisions behind her billion-dollar empire. Through real stories and hard-won lessons, she shares how she built her brands, led cultural conversations and redefined modern entrepreneurship. The class is available now exclusively on MasterClass , where subscribers have unlimited access to all 200+ instructors with an annual membership.

Kim Kardashian for MasterClass.

The New Rules of Business: The Ten Kimmandments

In this class, Kardashian reveals The Ten Kimmandments, her essential rules for building a brand that people can't stop talking about. These aren't abstract theories. They're the exact principles that have fueled her transformation from reality star to business powerhouse, building a global portfolio of brands. Kardashian brings members behind the scenes of some of her most pivotal business moments, from developing bold, category-defining products to forming her first team and scaling operations. She shares how betting on unconventional ideas wasn't just about shock value, but about knowing her audience. For Kardashian, risk isn't a gamble, it's a calculated move to stay ahead, set trends and challenge what's expected in business. She emphasizes the power of defining oneself before others do, showing how owning her narrative became one of her greatest business tools. She also teaches members how to turn failure into strategy—sharing how a misstep became a pivotal relaunch moment for SKIMS.

"My biggest business lessons came from experience — good, bad, and everything in between," said Kardashian. "In this class, I'm sharing the tools and mindset that helped me build my path. I hope anyone who joins feels empowered to dream big, trust their power, and go after what they want."

Members will walk away from the class with a clear blueprint for turning instinct into strategy by trusting their gut, building obsession-worthy brands and navigating growth with clarity and control. This class offers tactical tools and mindset shifts to help members move with discipline, bet on themselves and think like a CEO from day one, whether they're launching a startup, scaling a side hustle or leading a legacy business.

The Ten Kimmandments at the Oculus

Today through Dec. 5, The Ten Kimmandments come to life in a public installation at the Oculus in New York City. Mirrored monoliths—each engraved with Kardashian's rules of business—appear as sleek modern structures symbolizing ambition and reinvention. QR codes unlock exclusive video moments, giving passersby a preview of the lessons, mindset and strategies she teaches. The installation invites visitors to reflect on their own success. This is business school, Kardashian-style: bold, unapologetic, and impossible to ignore.

Empowering Incarcerated Learners

Passionate about criminal justice reform, Kardashian has long advocated for expanding opportunity for system-impacted individuals. As part of MasterClass's ongoing partnership with Edovo, a platform that provides educational access to incarcerated individuals, Kardashian's class will be available in more than 1,400 correctional facilities across the United States. Through this initiative, her class will empower incarcerated learners with tools to reimagine their futures and gain real-world business skills.

