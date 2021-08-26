MasterClass Expands Interior Design Offering With Award-Winning Designer Corey Damen Jenkins

"Recognized by Architectural Digest as one of the world's most prominent interior designers, Corey's magic is in making any space feel polished, inventive and timeless while still making design accessible to everyone," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "In his class, he shows members how to use color, patterns, lighting and furniture to create a space that reflects their own vision and feel confident in their design decisions."

Knowing that interior design is always a question of investment in both time and money, Jenkins will give members the skills they need to create stylish and functional spaces, and ensure they feel confident they're making the right decisions the first time around. With the belief that interiors should be classic, livable and timeless, he will teach members how to create mood boards, map out floor plans and shop for home furnishings—all while staying on budget. Using a living room showroom designed specifically for the class inspired by his eclectic and exuberant design philosophy, Jenkins details his approach to space planning and shares how to coordinate color, harmonize pattern, cast lead pieces and place furniture and lighting. Jenkins will also share how to shop for home furnishings and how to stay on budget for professional and DIY design projects. Whether design enthusiasts or aspiring professionals, members will leave this class motivated and inspired by Jenkins' passion and dedication to his craft and ready to build a unique space of their own.

"I believe that interior design should be accessible to everyone," Jenkins said. "We all deserve to live the very best quality of life possible, and in my class, I will show you how to invest in your surroundings so you can make your home a true haven."

A nationally acclaimed designer, Jenkins is known for mixing vivid colors with layered patterns to create architecturally inspired spaces that are polished, inventive and unexpected. An inducted member of Architectural Digest's AD100, Jenkins' bold interiors have been featured in House Beautiful, Traditional Home, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Detroit News, Vanity Fair and more. Jenkins has also been the recipient of numerous industry honors, including being named to ELLE Decor's prestigious A-List, Traditional Home's New Trad Rising Star of Design Award, Fashion Group International's Night of Stars Award for Interior Design, the D&D Building's Stars on the Rise Award and the New York School of Interior Design's Larry Kravet Leadership Award. Most recently, Jenkins has appeared as a guest design expert on the Rachael Ray Show and Open House TV. In March 2021, Jenkins published his first coffee-table book, Design Remix: A New Spin on Traditional Rooms (Rizzoli). He currently resides in New York City.

