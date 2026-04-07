MasterClass Launches Certificate Course with Microsoft--Lead With AI: Adapt, Implement and Transform Your Organization

Business leaders, entrepreneurs and AI advocates can enroll now to gain a clear, actionable road map for leading AI transformation, built with one of the world's most innovative technology companies

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass, the personalized learning platform unlocking human potential with the world's best, today launched Lead With AI: Adapt, Implement and Transform Your Organization, a new MasterClass Certificates course created with Microsoft. In this course, members explore how artificial intelligence and emerging agent technologies can reshape workflows, unlock new efficiencies and change how work gets done. The course is available now for enrollment.

Whether professionals are managers, changemakers or senior leaders, taking the course can help build the confidence and skills needed to guide AI adoption within their organization. Microsoft executives leading AI strategy, responsible AI and enterprise innovation share the playbooks and real-world experience behind the company's approach, showing how to move from experimentation to measurable business impact.

The course features 10 Microsoft leaders:

Alysa Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer, Commercial Cloud & AI

Arun Ulag, President, Azure Data

Callie August, Director, Microsoft 365 Copilot

Charles Lamanna, Executive Vice President, Business Applications & Agents

Jared Spataro, Chief Marketing Officer, AI at Work

Jessica Hawk, Corporate Vice President, Azure Marketing

Kathleen Hogan, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer

Mala Anand, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer

Sarah Bird, Chief Product Officer, Responsible AI

Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security

Grounded in hands-on practice, the curriculum combines immersive video lessons with interactive readings, self-assessments and skill-building projects to bring these strategies to life. The course ends with the completion of a personalized AI transformation road map that professionals can put to use immediately for themselves and their teams. The portfolio-ready document demonstrates that learners can identify opportunities, lead pilots and drive responsible AI adoption in the workplace.

Learners will walk away knowing how to:

Spot it: Identify AI opportunities that boost productivity across every role and deliver visible bottom-line results.

Identify AI opportunities that boost productivity across every role and deliver visible bottom-line results. Build it: Develop AI pilots that prove impact fast, building momentum and credibility with measurable results.

Develop AI pilots that prove impact fast, building momentum and credibility with measurable results. Scale it: Build structures that support teams so AI efficiencies stick and multiply, while driving culture change to secure buy-in and support an AI-powered workforce.

Lead With AI: Adapt, Implement and Transform Your Organization joins a growing portfolio of MasterClass Certificates courses, including Leadership and Decision-Making Under Pressure with the Navy SEAL Foundation, and Breakthrough Innovation Strategy: From Bold Idea to Business Impact with X, The Moonshot Factory.

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Pricing:

MasterClass Certificates courses start at $299 per course. For more information about MasterClass Certificates, please visit: masterclass.com/certificates.

About MasterClass:

MasterClass is the personalized learning platform that unlocks human potential with the world's best instructors. A membership provides unlimited access to 200+ instructors and classes in a variety of formats and subjects, including business and leadership, communication, health and wellness, writing and more—available anytime, anywhere, on mobile, tablet, desktop, Apple TV®, Android™TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku®. Learn negotiation from Chris Voss. Build a business with Mark Cuban. Cook with Gordon Ramsay. Write with Shonda Rhimes. Navigate relationships with Esther Perel. Make bold choices with Samuel L. Jackson.

Beyond its core membership, MasterClass offers advanced learning experiences built for the AI era. MasterClass Executive is an AI-native business education experience for working professionals who want to advance their careers, without pausing them or taking on debt. The MasterClass On Call beta enables members to learn from and prepare for their high-stakes conversations through AI-powered feedback, roleplays, and real-time coaching from the world's best, while MasterClass Certificates, developed with leading companies, equip learners with in-demand skills for fast-changing careers. For organizations, MasterClass at Work provides flexible training solutions that build essential skills across all levels of an enterprise.

Media Contact:

Tawnya Bear, MasterClass

[email protected]

SOURCE MasterClass