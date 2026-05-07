Why Your Relationships Keep Playing Out the Same Way, and How to Change Them, Now on MasterClass

Teaches members how to identify their attachment style, decode the people they love and build relationships that last

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass, the personalized learning platform unlocking human potential with the world's best, today announced the launch of The Science of Connection: Rewire Relationships to Last With Attachment Theory. The class is taught by Dr. Amir Levine, Columbia University psychiatrist, neuroscientist and bestselling author of Secure and Attached, the books that helped bring attachment theory into the mainstream with more than 3 million copies sold. Levine reveals why the same dynamics keep showing up in relationships, and shares the tools to finally change them. The class is available now exclusively on MasterClass, where subscribers have unlimited access to 200+ instructors with an annual membership.

Dr. Amir Levine for MasterClass.

The problem isn't the partner, it's the patterns.

In this class, Levine breaks down how the attachment system, a basic survival mechanism the brain uses to keep us feeling safe, shapes every relationship, from the partners we are drawn to and the conflicts that keep repeating to the moments of disconnection that feel impossible to explain. Drawing on decades of clinical practice, neuroscience research and pop culture examples from films like 500 Days of Summer and song lyrics by Taylor Swift, Levine makes attachment science accessible and actionable. Members will walk away knowing not just how to spot red flags before getting attached, but to stop mistaking anxiety for chemistry and create real emotional safety in their closest relationships.

"Most people aren't failing at love because they don't care enough. They're failing because nobody ever taught them how their attachment system works," Levine says. "My hope is that anyone who takes this class walks away understanding the language of attachment, recognizing their own patterns and the patterns of the people they love, and with the tools to build the kind of secure, lasting relationships they've always wanted."

In this class members will learn how to:

Identify Their Attachment Style. Understand the four attachment styles— anxious , avoidant , fearful avoidant and secure— and how they shape behavior in relationships. Through real-world scenarios, like how people respond when a partner doesn't call back, members will learn to recognize their own patterns and realize that these styles are flexible, not fixed.

Understand the four attachment styles— , , and and how they shape behavior in relationships. Through real-world scenarios, like how people respond when a partner doesn't call back, members will learn to recognize their own patterns and realize that these styles are flexible, not fixed. Decode the People They Love. Make sense of behaviors that often feel confusing or personal. Learn how anxious attachment drives protest behaviors and overthinking, while avoidant attachment creates distance through habits like withdrawing or focusing on flaws—revealing the biology behind relationship dynamics.

Make sense of behaviors that often feel confusing or personal. Learn how anxious attachment drives protest behaviors and overthinking, while avoidant attachment creates distance through habits like withdrawing or focusing on flaws—revealing the biology behind relationship dynamics. Break the Patterns Holding Them Back. Learn the core behaviors that create stability and trust in relationships, such as showing up consistently, being available and responsive, and following through in predictable ways. Through simple, everyday actions, like checking in or confirming plans, members will see how small shifts can interrupt unhealthy cycles and set a stronger foundation, especially early in dating.

Learn the core behaviors that create stability and trust in relationships, such as showing up consistently, being available and responsive, and following through in predictable ways. Through simple, everyday actions, like checking in or confirming plans, members will see how small shifts can interrupt unhealthy cycles and set a stronger foundation, especially early in dating. Build Relationships That Feel Safe. Navigate conflict with practical tools that prioritize emotional safety over being right. Members will learn how to de-escalate arguments in real time, reset when tensions rise and apply neuroscience-backed strategies to let go of relationships that aren't working while strengthening long-term connection through consistent acts of care.

Embed & view the trailer here: https://youtu.be/_0vgxT84pzc

Download still here: https://dam.masterclass.com/Share/445ly8y08bg16167gf8wo8a1u67xhraq

Credit: Courtesy of MasterClass

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Media Contact:

Susan Scott, MasterClass

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SOURCE MasterClass