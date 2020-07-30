MasterClass Makes Dog Training Easy with Latest Class

"Brandon is an expert animal trainer. From working with tigers and bears for film and television to training dogs to perform specialized tasks to assist disabled veterans, he has dedicated his entire life to bringing dogs and people together to create a happy home," said David Rogier, co-founder and CEO of MasterClass. "Brandon's MasterClass gives members the opportunity to learn clear, easy-to-follow techniques and tips on how to train their dogs – no matter their age."

McMillan has dedicated his life to helping animals and humans work together. Stemming from years as a wild animal trainer for film and television, McMillan has received global acclaim for creating a unique training system that he calls a "Hybrid System," where he's taken his experience working with wild animals and applied it to the domestic world of dogs. McMillan brought his expertise to television on his CBS show "Lucky Dog," where he received three Emmy Awards for his work as executive producer and host. McMillan went on to author Lucky Dog Lessons: Train Your Dog in 7 Days and has become a powerful advocate for animal rescue and rehabilitation. He is co-founder of The Argus Service Dog Foundation, dedicated to training and matching service dogs with disabled veterans.

"Dog training is not about dominance, it's about trust and conditioning," said Brandon McMillan. "In this class, I will teach you the training fundamentals needed to not only have a well trained dog, but also a best friend who trusts and loves you and will be there for you for the rest of their life."

From brand-new owners with a rowdy new puppy or a shelter rescue, to experienced dog owners looking to improve on the training essentials, McMillan's MasterClass will teach members foundational training techniques to help connect and deepen trust between humans and their dogs. Through in-depth demonstrations showing the full obedience training process with a range of different dog breeds and ages, many of whom were rescues, McMillan will give members a clear understanding of how to train the "7 Common Commands" – such as sit, stay and down – that owners use daily with their dogs. His class will also teach students how to approach eliminating common behavioral issues such as excessive barking, chewing and even house training. To help owners make decisions based on their specific dog's factors, McMillan will give an overview of key variables that make every dog unique from their breed to their imprinted DNA. Most importantly, MasterClass members will leave feeling confident in their ability to build good habits and create a deeper connection with man's best friend.

