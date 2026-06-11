MasterControl Announces Masters of Excellence Award Winners at Masters Conference 2026

PORTO, Portugal, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterControl, a leading provider of software solutions for life sciences and other regulated industries, hosted the prestigious Masters Conference 2026. During the May 19-21 event, MasterControl announced the winners of the Masters of Excellence Awards, which recognize outstanding achievements in quality management, digital transformation, and innovation. These annual awards honor MasterControl customers who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and excellence in their respective fields.

Three individuals and organizations were recognized this year for their exceptional contributions to advancing quality, compliance, and innovation across the life sciences industry. The award categories and winners are as follows:

Quality Champion: Jannick Meinecke, Process and System Owner at NextPharma

Quality Champion award winner Jannick Meinecke has distinguished himself as an outstanding quality champion, successfully orchestrating MasterControl's deployment across multiple NextPharma sites. His strategic vision and methodical approach have driven remarkable multi-site expansion while establishing sustainable processes that ensure long-term organizational success. Jannick has been instrumental in implementing MasterControl across multiple NextPharma facilities, enabling healthy and sustainable organizational growth throughout the enterprise. He drove the consolidation of numerous quality solutions within MasterControl, creating operational efficiency, consistency, and streamlined processes across the organization. Jannick developed and deployed a comprehensive support mechanism specifically designed to drive ownership and ensure sustained MasterControl adoption across all user groups. His unwavering professionalism and innovative leadership—including piloting MasterControl Manufacturing Excellence (Mx)—make him an exemplary representative of the MasterControl customer community.

Digital Transformation in Manufacturing: Apotek Produktion & Laboratorier AB (APL)

The Digital Transformation in Manufacturing award was presented to Apotek Produktion & Laboratorier AB (APL), represented by Susanne Hylén. APL is undertaking an ambitious, multi-site transformation from paper-based manufacturing records to fully electronic batch records using MasterControl. The organization has successfully implemented MasterControl across four different manufacturing sites with varying levels of completion, with their Stockholm large-scale production site approaching 100% electronic batch record implementation. APL has achieved remarkable production records utilization growth from 76 records in January 2025 to 419 records in October 2025—a fivefold increase within a single year, demonstrating strong user adoption and operational commitment. The company has developed 374 master templates targeting approximately 2,500 articles/SKUs, laying the foundation for complete manufacturing process digitalization. APL has established a clear vision and timeline to complete the transition from paper to electronic records across all manufacturing processes by the end of 2026, positioning the organization for long-term efficiency gains and competitive advantage.

Innovation Excellence: Kedrion Biopharma

The Innovation Excellence recognition for 2026 was awarded to Kedrion Biopharma, an organization that spearheads meaningful, measurable change within its industry. Kedrion exemplifies this standard through its commitment to innovation in regulated environments, continuous improvement, and the delivery of high‑quality therapies for patients living with rare, ultra-rare, and serious diseases. As a globally integrated biopharmaceutical company, Kedrion focuses on the collection of blood plasma and the development of plasma-derived therapies to treat and prevent serious, rare and ultra-rare conditions like coagulation and neurological disorders, immunodeficiencies, and Rh sensitization.

The recognition highlights Kedrion's digital transformation journey in quality and manufacturing, driven by its strategic collaboration with MasterControl. By leveraging advanced digital quality platforms, Kedrion is reshaping how GxP processes are managed across sites moving beyond traditional compliance approaches to enable greater integration, real‑time data use, and cross‑functional collaboration. This innovation‑led approach supports measurable gains in operational efficiency, compliance readiness and transparency.

Serving patients in more than 100 countries, Kedrion combines deep scientific expertise with vertically integrated operations across plasma collection and manufacturing, demonstrating how digital innovation and quality excellence can support both consistency and reliability in the biopharmaceutical sector.

The Masters of Excellence Awards celebrate the remarkable achievements of these individuals and organizations and their commitment to delivering life-changing products to people around the world.

"These Masters of Excellence award winners represent the best of what's possible when organizations commit to digital transformation, innovation, and excellence across quality and manufacturing" said MasterControl CEO David Edwards. "Their achievements set new benchmarks for the life sciences industry and demonstrate the real business impact that connected solutions can deliver, from multi-site deployments to advanced manufacturing capabilities and groundbreaking product approvals."

For more information about the Masters of Excellence Awards, the Masters Conference, and MasterControl's software solutions, please visit www.mastercontrol.com.

About MasterControl

Manufacturing, Quality, and Asset Management — Simplified With Life Sciences-Specialized AI.

MasterControl Solutions Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based manufacturing, quality, and asset management software for life sciences and other regulated industries. For three decades, our mission has been the same as that of our customers – to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. MasterControl helps organizations digitize, automate, and connect manufacturing, quality, and asset management processes and has a proven track record of improving product quality, reducing costs, and accelerating time to market. Over 1,100 companies worldwide use MasterControl to streamline operations, maintain compliance, manage critical assets and equipment, easily analyze and interpret large amounts of data, and visualize business insights in real time.

For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com.

SOURCE MasterControl