MasterControl Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Two Key Appointments

MasterControl names Wynn Clayton as Chief Financial Officer and Ian Ball as Chief Sales Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterControl, a leading provider of quality and manufacturing software solutions for the life sciences industry, today announced the appointment of Wynn Clayton as Chief Financial Officer and the promotion of Ian Ball to Chief Sales Officer, bolstering its executive leadership team as the company enters its next phase of growth.

Wynn Clayton, Chief Financial Officer

Wynn Clayton joins MasterControl following a 25-year tenure at 3form, a leading manufacturer of high-design architectural materials, including six years as CEO. Clayton recently led a successful sale of 3form to Armstrong World Industries. Clayton originally joined 3form as CFO in 2002 and helped scale the organization to a $100M+ revenue business with a world-class operating margin and a recognized leader in this market.

Prior to 3form, Clayton served as Chief Accounting Officer at TenFold Corporation, where he helped grow the business from $3M to more than $90M in revenue in four years, culminating in a successful IPO.

"MasterControl is at a compelling inflection point, and that's exactly the kind of opportunity I find energizing," said Wynn Clayton, CFO of MasterControl. "I've spent my career helping businesses scale, both financially and operationally, and I look forward to bringing that same hands-on approach to MasterControl."

Ian Ball, Chief Sales Officer

Ian Ball has been promoted to Chief Sales Officer from his previous role as VP of North American New Sales, a position he held since joining MasterControl more than two years ago. Prior to joining the company, Ball held key leadership roles at several technology firms, including Google and Dell, where he developed deep expertise in complex enterprise sales and customer acquisition.

In his new role, Ball will oversee all New and Expansion Sales functions worldwide. His appointment reflects MasterControl's commitment to disciplined, sustainable growth - combining aggressive sales targets with operational excellence.

"I've seen firsthand what MasterControl's solutions mean to our customers, and I'm honored to lead our global sales organization at such a pivotal moment," said Ian Ball, Chief Sales Officer at MasterControl. "My focus will be on building a world-class sales engine that drives sustainable growth - one that earns customer trust through deep expertise and a long-term partnership mindset. I couldn't be more excited for what lies ahead."

"These appointments reflect our commitment to building world-class leadership across every dimension of our business," said David Edwards, CEO of MasterControl. "Wynn brings an exceptional combination of financial expertise and operational depth, and Ian has demonstrated exactly the kind of high-performance, strategic leadership we need to accelerate our global sales mission."

About MasterControl

MasterControl Solutions Inc. is a leading provider of AI-enabled quality, manufacturing, and asset management software for life sciences and other regulated industries. For three decades, our mission has been the same as that of our customers – to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. MasterControl helps organizations digitize, automate, and connect quality, manufacturing, and asset management processes and has a proven track record of improving product quality, reducing costs, and accelerating time to market. Over 1,200 companies worldwide use MasterControl to streamline operations, maintain compliance, manage critical assets and equipment, easily analyze and interpret large amounts of data, and visualize business insights in real time.

SOURCE MasterControl