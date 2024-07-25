MasterControl Announces the Appointment of Kelly Starman as Chief Marketing Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterControl, a leading provider of quality management and manufacturing software solutions, today announced the appointment of Kelly Starman as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Starman brings to MasterControl over two decades of experience spearheading growth initiatives and leading high-performance teams. Her expertise spans multiple facets of marketing, including branding and advertising, product marketing, digital marketing, demand generation, and marketing automation.

As MasterControl's Chief Marketing Officer, Starman will be responsible for developing and implementing marketing strategies that align with the company's overarching growth objectives. She will spearhead initiatives that drive brand recognition, customer acquisition, and market penetration, leveraging her expertise to enhance MasterControl's position as the life sciences industry's top provider of quality management and manufacturing software solutions.

Prior to joining MasterControl, Starman served as CMO for PartsSource Inc., where she played a pivotal role in accelerating the company's growth and enhancing its market position. Before her tenure at PartsSource, she was the CMO of Philips North America, where she was instrumental in driving strategic marketing initiatives and elevating the brand's global presence. She has also held significant leadership roles at Athenahealth and GE Healthcare. Starman holds a bachelor's degree in Marketing and Japanese from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA from Harvard Business School. She will be based in MasterControl's Salt Lake City headquarters.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kelly Starman to our executive team. Her unparalleled experience and proven track record will be invaluable as we continue to innovate, expand and accelerate the development of the solutions we provide to life sciences customers worldwide. Kelly's strategic insight, particularly within the health care and technology sectors, will undoubtedly bolster MasterControl's position as a SaaS leader in the manufacturing industry's much-needed digital transition," said MasterControl CEO Jon Beckstrand.

About MasterControl

MasterControl is a leading provider of software solutions that enable life sciences and other regulated companies to deliver life-changing products to more people sooner. The company's innovative quality and manufacturing software solutions streamline and automate critical processes, ensuring compliance with industry regulations and facilitating efficient product development and delivery.

For more information about MasterControl and their innovative manufacturing and quality management software solutions, please visit mastercontrol.com .

