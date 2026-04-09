MasterControl Appoints David Edwards as CEO to Drive Next Phase of Growth

Former CEO Jon Beckstrand Appointed Chairman of the Board; Prior Chair and Salt Lake City Business Pioneer Richard Beckstrand Transitions to Board Member

SALT LAKE CITY, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterControl, a leading provider of AI-enabled quality, manufacturing, and asset management software for life sciences and other regulated industries, today announced that David Edwards has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. David has served as Chief Revenue Officer since 2021. This strategic leadership transition is expected to accelerate the company's growth and strengthen its position as an industry innovator.

Jon Beckstrand, who led MasterControl as CEO for 25 years, will assume the position of Board Chair and. Richard Beckstrand, who has served as Chairman of the Board for nearly 30 years, will transition to a Board Member role.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do - each day, they are working to bring life-changing products to people who need them. This new phase for MasterControl is about deepening that commitment, using AI to help life sciences companies operate more efficiently and compliantly. With solutions that create efficiency in quality and manufacturing, we help unlock the value of data as businesses embrace AI," said David Edwards, CEO of MasterControl.

MasterControl has recently accelerated its artificial intelligence strategy and positioned the technology at the center of the company's 2026 roadmap. The company has already launched several AI-powered solutions, including Regulatory Chat, which transforms how life sciences teams interpret and apply complex global regulations.

Edwards Brings Two Decades of Leadership Experience

David Edwards brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in sales, manufacturing, and software to his new role as CEO. Since joining MasterControl in 2017, Edwards has worked closely with customers to expand their use of the company's comprehensive suite of solutions.

Prior to MasterControl, Edwards served as Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Business Development at 3form, a designer and manufacturer of architectural materials. Earlier in his career, he worked at Danaher Corporation as Marketing Manager and Manufacturing Manager. He began his professional journey as a Project Manager at TenFold Corporation.

"David is an amazing leader and exactly the right person to lead MasterControl through this next phase," said Jon Beckstrand. "I am excited to continue to be involved with MasterControl as Board Chair and look forward to helping our customers bring life-changing products to more people sooner."

Edwards holds an MBA in Business from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Utah. He is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Edwards will oversee the next phase of MasterControl's rapid growth, which has been fueled by strong adoption of its Manufacturing Excellence, Quality Excellence, and Asset Excellence platforms, streamlining compliance and digital production processes for complex, regulated industries. MasterControl currently has more than $200 million in annual recurring revenue and over 1,200 customers worldwide.

About MasterControl

MasterControl Solutions Inc. is a leading provider of AI-enabled quality, manufacturing, and asset management software for life sciences and other regulated industries. For three decades, our mission has been the same as that of our customers – to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. MasterControl helps organizations digitize, automate, and connect quality, manufacturing, and asset management processes and has a proven track record of improving product quality, reducing costs, and accelerating time to market. Over 1,200 companies worldwide use MasterControl to streamline operations, maintain compliance, manage critical assets and equipment, easily analyze and interpret large amounts of data, and visualize business insights in real time.

SOURCE MasterControl