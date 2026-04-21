MasterControl Unveils AI-Powered Event Summarizer to Accelerate Quality Decision-Making in Life Sciences

SALT LAKE CITY, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterControl, a leading provider of quality and manufacturing software solutions for the life sciences industry, today announced the launch of Event Summarizer, a new AI-powered capability within its Quality Excellence solution as part of Advanced Quality Event Management. This innovative feature leverages secure, purpose-built artificial intelligence to instantly generate concise summaries of complex quality events right where employees manage them, enabling quality leaders to quickly assess status, understand context, and take action faster than ever before.

In the high-stakes world of life sciences, quality events—such as deviations, CAPAs, and nonconformances—often contain extensive, detailed information. Reviewing these records to determine relevance and required actions can be a time-consuming process that slows down critical workflows and impacts manufacturing timelines and overall product quality. Event Summarizer addresses this challenge by automatically distilling lengthy event details into clear, actionable summaries.

"Quality professionals are often overwhelmed by the sheer volume of data they need to review," said Peter Harris, Senior Product Manager at MasterControl. "With Event Summarizer, we're giving them a powerful tool to cut through the noise. By providing instant clarity on the 'who, what, when, and why' of an event, we're empowering teams to make faster, more informed decisions while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and data integrity."

Event Summarizer represents MasterControl's ongoing commitment to bringing responsible, purpose-built AI to life sciences quality and manufacturing operations. "Event Summarizer is a real shift in how quality teams are going to operate," said Jacqueline Scheurer, SVP of Product Management at MasterControl. "Our ISO 42001-certified AI platform ensures that innovation and compliance go hand in hand. Event Summarizer is the latest example of how we're helping our customers bring life-changing products to patients faster by eliminating the bottlenecks that slow them down."

Key Capabilities of Event Summarizer Include:

Automated Summarization: Instantly generates summaries for in-progress events, providing immediate context for reviewers and approvers.

Human-in-the-Loop Control: Users can review, edit, and refine AI-generated summaries

Compliance & Security: Built on MasterControl's secure, ISO 42001-certified AI platform, ensuring that AI adoption does not compromise regulatory compliance.

Event Summarizer is available now for MasterControl Quality Excellence customers. For more information, visit https://www.mastercontrol.com/ai-for-life-sciences-quality-manufacturing/.

About MasterControl

MasterControl Solutions Inc. is a leading provider of AI-enabled quality, manufacturing, and asset management software for life sciences and other regulated industries. For three decades, our mission has been the same as that of our customers – to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. MasterControl helps organizations digitize, automate, and connect quality, manufacturing, and asset management processes and has a proven track record of improving product quality, reducing costs, and accelerating time to market. Over 1,200 companies worldwide use MasterControl to streamline operations, maintain compliance, manage critical assets and equipment, easily analyze and interpret large amounts of data, and visualize business insights in real time.

SOURCE MasterControl