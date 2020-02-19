Mastering Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability - 3-Day Interactive Course (Dubai, UAE - April 19-21, 2020)

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mastering Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Organisations today are facing increased expectations to address not only the economic but also social, environmental and ethical impacts of their activity. Therefore, more and more organisations are developing strategies to mainstream Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability into their day-to-day business practices.



Consequently, in today's business world, improving your responsibility is not only nice to have, but influences your future survival and potential growth. However, effective handling of Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability, especially in cases of scarce resources, has to be facilitated by modern management practices and techniques which ensure effectiveness and efficiency.

Course Objectives

Through this highly interactive practical course, you will learn how to manage Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability in a systematic way and handle the required change, in order to become an effective Sustainability Manager and achieve Excellence in managing Sustainability.



By attending this course you will be able to:

Understand what Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability really is

Understand how to view CR&S, as a way of doing business, rather than a predefined set of independent programs or a PR activity

Familiarise with global and local CR&S trends

Learn how to manage CR&S in a systematic way

Learn how to handle the required internal changes within your organisation to integrate CR&S in existing processes

Learn how to master fundamental CR&S practices (such as stakeholder engagement, develop a strategy & plan, conduct a materiality analysis)

Familiarise how to develop a CR&S Report

Familiarise how to communicate internally and externally CR&S results

List of Modules Covered



Module 1: Pre-Course Preparation



Each participant will receive access to an on-line e-learning awareness course Let's Think, which in 45-60 minutes will help to increase awareness, facilitate thinking process and change behaviour related to corporate responsibility and sustainability.



Module 2: Introduction & Background



Within this Module, participants will understand that although there are clear benefits for companies applying Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability practices (mainly in five areas), the fundamental driver has to remain the mindset that it is the right thing to do, with positive side-effects. To support this proposition, global and local trends will be presented, while complex theories and concepts will be explained in simple understandable ways.



Module 3: Development & Management



Within this Module, participants will understand that effective handling of Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability, especially in cases of scarce resources, is facilitated by modern management practices. To support this proposition, various management tools and examples will be presented (structured around a 14-step systematic process), addressing all fundamental Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability practices (such as stakeholder engagement, strategy development, action plan design, materiality analysis etc.).



Module 4: Communication & Reporting



Within this Module, participants will understand that results of Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability should and can be practical, measurable and non-wishful. To support this proposition, various management tools and examples will be presented on how to collect data, develop a Report and communicate results effectively (with examples of communication activities from various companies around the world).



Module 5: Review & Assessment



Within this Module, participants will be able to enhance their overall learning, following an interaction between the teaching process and the outcome, through a systematic evaluation of the extent to which these anticipated learning outcomes actually occur.

